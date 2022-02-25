Reincarnated as a Sword Anime Casts Shinichiro Miki, Ai Kakuma

Miki plays sentient sword, Kakuma plays enslaved beastgirl in isekai anime

The official Twitter account for the television anime of Yuu Tanaka and LLO 's Reincarnated as a Sword ( Tensei Shitara Ken Deshita ) light novel series announced two cast members for the anime on Friday.

Shinichiro Miki as Master, the sword that saves Fran



Ai Kakuma as Fran, an enslaved beastgirl who encounters Master and becomes his wielder





Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing both the original light novels and Tomowo Maruyama 's manga adaptation in English. The company describes the manga:

Reincarnated as a sentient weapon with memories of his past life, but not his name, a magical sword saves a young beastgirl from a life of slavery. Fran, the cat-eared girl, becomes his wielder, and wants only to grow stronger, while the sword wants to know why he is here. Together, the strange duo's journey has only just begun! This manga adaptation of the hit light novel series features charming artwork by manga artist Tomowo Maruyama , and is sure to be enjoyed by existing fans of the franchise as well as all-new readers who are ready for a sharp fantasy tale.

Tanaka launched the novels on the Shōsetsuka ni Narou website in October 2015, and Gentosha began publishing the series with illustrations by LLO in July 2016. The 12th compiled book volume shipped in September 2021. Maruyama launched the manga adaptation on Gentosha 's Denshi Birz website in December 2016, and the 10th volume shipped in September 2021.

The light novel series has reached over 1.8 million copies in circulation.

Hinako Inoue launched the Tensei Shitara Ken Deshita: Another Wish manga spinoff in June 2020.