Shogakukan Reveals 'Weekly Coro Coro Comics' Title, Lineup for New Website

posted on by Alex Mateo
Lineup includes Toshi Densetsu-sensei Uramon, Animal Crossing New Horizons, Duel Masters G

The March issue of Shogakukan's Coro Coro Comics magazine revealed on Tuesday that its new onilne publication is titled "Shūkan Coro Coro Comics" ("Weekly Coro Coro Comics"). The new website will serialize manga for free, with a different series for each day of the week. The magazine revealed the lineup of manga, their authors, and serialization days:

Tamura's Toshi Densetsu-sensei Uramon (pictured right) marks the return of a one-shot of the same name that Shogakukan published in the Bessatsu Coro Coro Comics Special magazine in June 2020.

The Animal Crossing New Horizons: Deserted Island Diary manga is based on the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game. Rumba launched the manga in Coro Coro Comics in June 2020. Viz Media licensed the manga.

Matsumoto launched the separate Duel Masters King manga in the Duel Masters franchise in February 2020

Source: Coro Coro Comics April issue

