Shogakukan Reveals 'Weekly Coro Coro Comics' Title, Lineup for New Website
posted on by Alex Mateo
The March issue of Shogakukan's Coro Coro Comics magazine revealed on Tuesday that its new onilne publication is titled "Shūkan Coro Coro Comics" ("Weekly Coro Coro Comics"). The new website will serialize manga for free, with a different series for each day of the week. The magazine revealed the lineup of manga, their authors, and serialization days:
- Hen na Manga Retsuden by Naoki Shiibata on Sundays
- Toshi Densetsu-sensei Uramon by Mitsuhisa Tamura on Mondays
- Atsumare Dо̄butsu no Mori: Mujintо̄ Diary (Animal Crossing New Horizons: Deserted Island Diary) by Kokonasu Rumba on Tuesdays
- Tenseiken Leo by Ogoshiyū on Wednesdays
- Puniru wa Kawaii Slime by Maeda-kun on Thursdays
- Duel Masters G by Moricha on Fridays
- Manga de! Nyanko Daisensо̄ mo Nicchо̄ by Yorozuya Fujiminosuke on Saturdays
Tamura's Toshi Densetsu-sensei Uramon (pictured right) marks the return of a one-shot of the same name that Shogakukan published in the Bessatsu Coro Coro Comics Special magazine in June 2020.
The Animal Crossing New Horizons: Deserted Island Diary manga is based on the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game. Rumba launched the manga in Coro Coro Comics in June 2020. Viz Media licensed the manga.
Matsumoto launched the separate Duel Masters King manga in the Duel Masters franchise in February 2020
Source: Coro Coro Comics April issue