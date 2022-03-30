Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko Anime Film Opens in N. America on June 3

Fan preview events take place on June 2

GKIDS announced on Wednesday that it will begin screening Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko , Studio 4°C 's anime film of Kanako Nishi 's Gyokō no Nikuko-chan (Nikuko of the Fishing Harbor) novel, in theaters in North America on June 3. The company will also hold fan preview events, including the full film and an introduction by director Ayumu Watanabe and creative producer Sanma Akashiya on June 2. Tickets will go on sale on April 29.

The film opened in Japan in June 2021.

Watanabe ( Children of the Sea , Space Brothers ) directed the anime at Studio 4°C . Satomi Ooshima ( Hataraki Man ) wrote the script. Kenichi Konishi ( Children of the Sea , A Good Librarian Like a Good Shepherd ) was the character designer and chief animation director. Akashiya ( Santa Claus Tsukamaeta! screenwriter and original creator) planned and produced the film. ASMIK Ace distributed the film.

10-year-old Kurumi Inagaki performed a GReeeeN -produced cover of "Image no Uta," the debut single of veteran singer-songwriter Takuro Yoshida , as the film's theme song. GReeeeN performed the film's ending theme song "Taketen."

The film won the "Axis: The Satoshi Kon Award for Excellence in Animation" award as a Special Mention at Montreal's 25th Fantasia International Film Festival in August, and also won the Korean Society of Cartoon and Animation Studies (KOSCAS) President's Prize in the Special Awards category at the 23rd Bucheon International Animation Festival (BIAF) in October. Additionally, the film won the Scotland Loves Anime Festival's Jury Award in October. The film won the animation category in the Hochi Shimbun 's 46th Hochi Film Award in December. The film also won the Excellence Award at the 25th Japan Media Arts Festival Awards earlier this month.

Gentosha published the original novel in April 2014. The "human drama" novel centers on a mother named Nikuko and her daughter, Kikuko, who live on a boat. The novel follows their paths in life, and their growth. The novels have more than 350,000 copies in print.

Source: Press release