Takemaru Yokoshima's Show by Rock!! Manga Based on 1st Anime Ends

Manga launched in July 2020

The May issue of Kadokawa 's Young Ace magazine revealed on Monday that Takemaru Yokoshima 's manga adaptation of the first television anime of Sanrio 's Show By Rock!! franchise will end in the magazine's next issue on May 4.

Yokoshima launched the manga in Young Ace in July 2020. Kadokawa published the manga's first compiled book volume in December 2020.

The first Show By Rock!! television anime series premiered in April 2015, and Funimation streamed the series as it aired in Japan. Funimation then released the series on home video in December 2016. A series of spinoff shorts, Show By Rock!! Short!! , debuted in July 2016, and Funimation streamed the series as it aired.

The second anime season, Show By Rock!!# , premiered in October 2016, and both Crunchyroll and Funimation streamed the series as it aired. Show By Rock!! Mashumairesh!! premiered in January 2020, and Funimation streamed the series as it aired. The franchise has also inspired several musicals.

The latest anime in the franchise is Show By Rock!! Stars!! , which premiered in January 2021. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.