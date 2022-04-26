BookWalker to Release 'I'll Never Send a Selfie Again!' Manga on May 3

Full-color digital manga series releases in English

BookWalker Global announced on Tuesday that it will digitally release the first two volumes of Takeya Takekake's I'll Never Send a Selfie Again! ( Nidoto Jidori Okutte Yannai! ) manga in English on May 3. The company has partnered with Kodansha USA Publishing to exclusively release the full-color manga worldwide.

BookWalker describes the manga:

I'll Never Send a Selfie Again!

Himari has never been one to abandon a friend in need, so when her friend Eisuke asks her for a selfie so he can use it as an art reference, how can she refuse? Even if it is...embarrassing... But what's MORE embarrassing is the kind of art he ends up drawing! But he needs her help, and Himari just can't say no, no matter how suggestive the poses get!

Takekake launched the manga on Kodansha 's YanMaga Web website in December 2020. Kodansha released the fifth compiled volume of the manga on March 18.

Source: Press release