News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, May 9-15
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Nintendo Switch Sports stays at #1 for 3rd week
Japan's Game Ranking: May 9-15
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|Nintendo
|April 29
|47,525
|352,113
|2
|NSw
|Kirby and the Forgotten Land
|Nintendo
|March 25
|14,903
|710,714
|3
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|11,127
|4,632,554
|4
|NSw
|eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Yakyū 2022
|Konami
|April 21
|10,372
|164,305
|5
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|6,839
|3,151,727
|6
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|6,553
|2,641,949
|7
|NSw
|The Centennial Case: A Shijima Story
|Square Enix
|May 12
|6,409
|6,409
|8
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|5,849
|4,879,799
|9
|NSw
|Mario Party Superstars
|Nintendo
|October 29, 2021
|4,360
|964,133
|10
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Nintendo
|March 3, 2017
|4,245
|2,025,606
|11
|PS4
|eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Yakyū 2022
|Konami
|April 21
|4,161
|85,144
|12
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|3,529
|7,252,259
|13
|PS5
|The Centennial Case: A Shijima Story
|Square Enix
|May 12
|3,503
|3,503
|14
|PS4
|The Centennial Case: A Shijima Story
|Square Enix
|May 12
|3,476
|3,476
|15
|NSw
|Pokémon Legends: Arceus
|Nintendo
|January 28
|3,383
|2,247,140
|16
|NSw
|Splatoon 2
|Nintendo
|July 21, 2017
|3,169
|4,078,151
|17
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!
|Konami
|November 19, 2020
|2,567
|2,656,587
|18
|NSw
|Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl
|Nintendo
|November 19, 2021
|2,552
|2,546,279
|19
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2020
|2,453
|976,320
|20
|PS4
|Elden Ring
|FromSoftware
|February 25
|1,751
|341,140
Source: Famitsu