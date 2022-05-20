News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, May 9-15

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Nintendo Switch Sports stays at #1 for 3rd week

Japan's Game Ranking: May 9-15

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Nintendo Switch Sports Nintendo April 29 47,525 352,113
2 NSw Kirby and the Forgotten Land Nintendo March 25 14,903 710,714
3 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 11,127 4,632,554
4 NSw eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Yakyū 2022 Konami April 21 10,372 164,305
5 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 6,839 3,151,727
6 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 6,553 2,641,949
7 NSw The Centennial Case: A Shijima Story Square Enix May 12 6,409 6,409
8 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 5,849 4,879,799
9 NSw Mario Party Superstars Nintendo October 29, 2021 4,360 964,133
10 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo March 3, 2017 4,245 2,025,606
11 PS4 eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Yakyū 2022 Konami April 21 4,161 85,144
12 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 3,529 7,252,259
13 PS5 The Centennial Case: A Shijima Story Square Enix May 12 3,503 3,503
14 PS4 The Centennial Case: A Shijima Story Square Enix May 12 3,476 3,476
15 NSw Pokémon Legends: Arceus Nintendo January 28 3,383 2,247,140
16 NSw Splatoon 2 Nintendo July 21, 2017 3,169 4,078,151
17 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! Konami November 19, 2020 2,567 2,656,587
18 NSw Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl Nintendo November 19, 2021 2,552 2,546,279
19 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5, 2020 2,453 976,320
20 PS4 Elden Ring FromSoftware February 25 1,751 341,140

Source: Famitsu

follow-up of Japan's Video Game Rankings, May 2-8
