Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris Game Gets Switch Version

Game originally launched for PS4, Xbox One, Steam in July 2020

Bandai Namco Entertainment revealed during its panel at Anime Expo on Saturday that it is developing a Nintendo Switch port of the Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris game.

The game originally released for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in July 2020.

Bandai Namco Entertainment America describes the game:

Play as series protagonist, Kirito, and become immersed in the “Underworld,” a mysterious virtual world set in the anime series' Alicization arc. Featuring epic battles, stunning JRPG visuals, and an expansive world to explore; Kirito's journey through the latest Sword Art Online game is ready to begin. Following the events of the Sword Art Online Alicization anime series, Sword Art Online Alicization Lycoris finds Kirito in a mysterious but familiar virtual world, “Underworld,” where A.I.s behave like humans. As players take control of Kirito, they will relive heart-pounding scenes from the series through intense combat. Players will also encounter fan favorite characters including Eugeo, Alice, Administrator, and many more. A wide world awaits Kirito and his friends in this exciting adaptation to the Sword Art Online: Alicization series.

The game follows the same basic storyline as the Sword Art Online novel volumes 9 through 18 and the Sword Art Online: Alicization anime. However, the game does not follow the same route as the Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld anime run that premiered in October 2019. Instead, the game branches off at that point into its own game route. The staff consulted with original creator Reki Kawahara , who wanted a game that depicts the original storyline, at least in the first half.

Source: Bandai Namco Entertainment Summer Showcase panel at Anime Expo



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.