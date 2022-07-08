Made in Abyss: Binary Star Falling into Darkness Game's System Trailer Reveals Ending Song

Spike Chunsoft began streaming a system trailer on Thursday for its upcoming 3D action RPG for the Made in Abyss franchise titled Made in Abyss : Binary Star Falling into Darkness ( Made in Abyss : Yami o Mezashita Rensei ). The video reveals and previews Riko Azuna 's ending theme song "light."

The game will have a fully voiced original story supervised by Tsukushi, and it will ship for PlayStation 4, Switch, and PC (via Steam ) on September 2 in both English and Japanese. Numskull Games is offering a physical version in Europe.

The English cast includes:

Spike Chunsoft describes the game:

The story begins with Riko and Reg's meeting in the first episode of season one. This marks the start of their great adventure, and together they travel to Seeker Camp in the second layer of the Abyss. Experience the awesome power of the Curse of the Abyss, as well as the astonishing, legendary entities known as primeval creatures. Prepare to glimpse the world of Riko and her friends.

The first 13-episode television anime series based on Akihito Tsukushi 's Made in Abyss manga premiered in Japan in July 2017. Sentai Filmworks licensed the series and released it on Blu-ray Disc in October 2018. The English-subtitled version of the show streamed in the United States on Amazon 's Anime Strike service, and HIDIVE streamed the series outside of the United States. The dub is also streaming on HIDIVE .

The second television anime season titled Made in Abyss: Retsujitsu no Ōgonkyō ( Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun ) premiered on July 6. Azuna performs the opening theme song "Katachi."

Tsukushi launched the manga on Takeshobo 's Web Comic Gamma website in 2012. Seven Seas is publishing the manga in English.

Source: Press release