GrimGrimoire OnceMore Remastered Game's Latest Trailers Highlight Sorcery, Necromancy

Nippon Ichi Software began streaming the seventh trailer on Friday for GrimGrimoire OnceMore , its remaster of Vanillware's GrimGrimoire PlayStation 2 game, for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. The latest trailer highlights Sorcery users.

The company began streaming the sixth trailer on June 24. That trailer highlights Necromancy users.

The cast includes:

The game will launch in Japan on July 28.

NIS America describes the game's story:

Lillet Blan is a young magician admitted to a prestigious magic school, the Tower of Silver Star. Though she attends normal classes for the first four days and meets the various professors and students, on the fifth day Lillet awakens to learn that everyone in the tower is dead. Before she is killed as well, she is suddenly propelled back in time to her first night at school. Lillet then proceeds to relive the five days before the tragedy over and over again, retaining the knowledge of magic she learns in those five days and desperately trying to solve the mystery to prevent the same events (or worse) from taking place on the fifth day. Over the course of the plot, Lillet discovers dark secrets about her classmates, teachers, and even the academy itself, all of which will lead her to the truth.

The 2D real-time strategy game's remaster will include improved high-resolution visuals, new voice recordings, and new features such as "Great Magic" and "Skill Trees." There will be new fast-forward and in-battle save options, as well as a new hard difficulty.

The original game launched for PS2 in 2007 in Japan and in the West.

