Japanese Animation TV Ranking, July 4-10

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Love All Play earns 2.6% rating


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV July 10 (Sun) 18:30 30 min. 8.1
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV July 10 (Sun) 18:00 30 min. 6.2
Detective Conan NTV July 9 (Sat) 18:00 30 min. 5.7
One Piece Fuji TV July 10 (Sun) 09:30 30 min. 3.5
Delicious Party♡Precure TV Asahi July 10 (Sun) 08:30 30 min. 3.1
Doraemon TV Asahi July 9 (Sat) 17:00 30 min. 2.8
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi July 9 (Sat) 16:30 30 min. 2.8
Jujutsu Kaisen: Kyoto Sister School Goodwill Event Arc TBS July 10 (Sun) 17:00 30 min. 2.7
Love All Play NTV July 9 (Sat) 17:30 30 min. 2.6
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E July 9 (Sat) 09:00 20 min. 2.5
Animated O-saru no George (Curious George) NHK-E July 9 (Sat) 08:35 25 min. 2.4

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

