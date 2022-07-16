News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, July 4-10
Love All Play earns 2.6% rating
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|July 10 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|8.1
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|July 10 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|6.2
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|July 9 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|5.7
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|July 10 (Sun)
|09:30
|30 min.
|3.5
|Delicious Party♡Precure
|TV Asahi
|July 10 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|3.1
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|July 9 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|2.8
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|July 9 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|2.8
|Jujutsu Kaisen: Kyoto Sister School Goodwill Event Arc
|TBS
|July 10 (Sun)
|17:00
|30 min.
|2.7
|Love All Play
|NTV
|July 9 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|2.6
|Oshiri Tantei
|NHK-E
|July 9 (Sat)
|09:00
|20 min.
|2.5
|Animated O-saru no George (Curious George)
|NHK-E
|July 9 (Sat)
|08:35
|25 min.
|2.4
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)