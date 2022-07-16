Japanese Animation TV Ranking, July 4-10

Caught in the act, Mio's terrified that he's ruined the relationship he's been building with his boyfriend's brother. Shun hopes that his family will accept him for who he is, but he still may have a long way to go.

― When last we saw Shun and Mio, they were caught in flagrante delicto by Fumi, Shun's younger brother. We rejoin them now at that same moment, and while Fumi runs off immediately, Mio is...