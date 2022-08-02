MangaPlus Publishes New Manga Based on Captain Velvet Meteor: The Jump+ Dimensions Crossover Switch Game

Rinaldo Wirz, Masato Ichishiki write one-shot manga

Shueisha launched a manga based on Momo-Pi Game Studio's Captain Velvet Meteor: The Jump+ Dimensions game Nintendo Switch game on Shonen Jump+ and MANGA Plus on Saturday. Rinaldo Wirz and Masato Ichishiki wrote the one-shot manga.

Shueisha Games, Shueisha 's game publishing affiliate company, released the game on July 28.

The game features support for Japanese, English, and French.

The game features eight characters from Shonen Jump+ manga, including SPY×FAMILY 's Loid Forger, " Tis Time for "Torture," Princess ' Princess, Ghost Reaper Girl 's Chloe, Summertime Rendering 's Ushio Kofune, Kaiju No. 8 's Kafka Hibino, Heart Gear 's Chrome, Slime Life's Slime, and Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku 's Gabimaru.

Shueisha Games describes the game:

Damien is an extremely creative and imaginative teenager born in a binational French-Japanese family. Damien's personal world shatters when his parents tell him that they decided to leave France to go live in Japan, a country he mostly knows about from all the manga he reads. Damien will have to call upon his superhero persona, Captain Velvet Meteor, to cope with the anxiety of being in a completely new place. He will face his fears and grow up through the power of his imagination by calling upon his favorite Jump+ characters to help him on his quest to escape a mysterious planet and an unknown monster army.

Shueisha established the new wholly owned affiliated company Shueisha Games on February 16.

