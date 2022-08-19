Tomokazu Seki Joins Cast of Golden Kamuy Anime's 4th Season

Seki plays convicted murderer Fusatarō Ōsawa

The official website for the Golden Kamuy anime announced on Friday that the fourth season has cast Tomokazu Seki as Fusatarō Ōsawa, a convicted murderer who often drowns his victims.

The fourth season will premiere in October. The show has also cast Masaaki Mizunaka as Private First Class Ariko.

Brains Base will animate the new season instead of Geno Studio . Shizutaka Sugahara ( D-Frag! ) is the chief director, replacing director Hitoshi Nanba . Noboru Takagi is returning to oversee the series scripts. Takumi Yamakawa is the new character designer, replacing Kenichi Ohnuki .

The first television anime season premiered in April 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the series with English subtitles as it aired in Japan, and Funimation streamed it with an English dub. The second season premiered in October 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired, and Funimation began streaming an English dub later that month. The third season premiered in October 2020. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. Funimation is streaming an English dub.

Viz Media is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the first volume:

In the early twentieth century, Russo-Japanese War veteran Saichi “Immortal” Sugimoto scratches out a meager existence during the postwar gold rush in the wilderness of Hokkaido. When he stumbles across a map to a fortune in hidden Ainu gold, he sets off on a treacherous quest to find it. But Sugimoto is not the only interested party, and everyone who knows about the gold will kill to possess it! Faced with the harsh conditions of the northern wilderness, ruthless criminals and rogue Japanese soldiers, Sugimoto will need all his skills and luck—and the help of an Ainu girl named Asirpa—to survive.

Noda launched the manga in Shueisha 's Young Jump magazine in 2014, and ended it on April 28.