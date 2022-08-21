Teppen—!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Laughing 'til you Cry Anime Aims to Produce Special Episode

Assassination-themed episode 2 also rescheduled for September 10 after canceled July 9 airing

An event for the Teppen—!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Laughing 'til you Cry anime announced at Tokyo's Nakano Sun Plaza on Sunday that Minamishimabara City in Nagasaki Prefecture will help fund the production of a new episode or episodes. The event also announced that the canceled airing of the comedy anime's second assassination-themed episode has been rescheduled for September 10, and it presented the anime's second key visual:

Minamishimabara has begun using its hometown tax program to raise funds for the anime's new episode production. If the fundraising meets its goal, the anime will produce a special episode set in the city. The current television anime will begin airing on the local TV Nagasaki station on September 3.

Sunday's event announced that the current television anime's second episode will now run on the Abema service, Tokyo MX channel, BS NTV channel, and other venues on September 10. The staff had canceled the episode's originally July 9 scheduled broadcast due to "various circumstances." The first episode had re-aired on July 9 instead, and the show's third episode then aired on July 16.

The Bing search engine kept a cache of the anime's web introduction to episode 2. According to the story introduction, the aspiring comedian Yomogi Takahashi was returning from a morning run when she comes across an ema wish tablet near her dormitory's entrance. She tells her comedy partners Yayoi and Yuzu, and they discover text on the back of tablet that can be read as, "I've decided to assassinate the president tonight at 8." The trio deduce that one of their dormitory mates is planning this crime, and decide to expose and dissuade the culprit.

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe died on July 8 after being shot while giving a speech in the city of Nara. Police apprehended the suspect Tetsuya Yamagami, who allegedly fired two shots from a homemade gun.

In the overall story, Yayoi Sakamoto, a diehard fan of comedians and comedy acts, enrolls in the private Kazuki High School in Namba (Osaka's entertainment district famous as the starting point for many comedians). She reunites with Yomogi Takahashi, a childhood friend who once formed the comedy duo "Konamonzu" with her when they were little. Before long, they find themselves putting together a routine at a park like they did before, in order to enter a local shopping area's contest. At that moment, a mysterious girl calls out to them.

The anime series premiered on the AbemaTV streaming service on July 2 at 22:00 p.m. (9:00 a.m. EDT). The series is also airing on Tokyo MX , Chukyo TV , Sun TV , and Hokkaido TV . Crunchyroll is streaming the series under the title Teppen—!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Laughing 'til you Cry .

Shinji Takamatsu ( School Rumble , Gintama , Haven't You Heard? I'm Sakamoto ) is the anime's chief director, while Toshinori Watanabe ( Soul Buster , Tokyo Ghoul:re , Bungo and Alchemist -Gears of Judgement- ) is directing the anime at Drive . Jun Kumagai ( Shōwa Genroku Rakugo Shinjū , Bungo and Alchemist -Gears of Judgement- , Aquarion Logos ) is writing and supervising the anime's scripts. Yoshiyuki Ōkubo ( Senki Zesshō Symphogear G , Senki Zesshō Symphogear GX , Senki Zesshō Symphogear XV episode animation director) is designing the characters. Teppen— All Stars, a unit composed of the 15 main cast members, is performing the opening theme song "Teppen— Tengoku ~TOP OF THE LAUGH!!!~." May'n is performing the ending theme song "Ahatte Teppen."

Artist Namamugi and story developer Inujun based the original manga on Seiyū San-Shimai Team Y , a unit formed by voice actresses Mikoi Sasaki , Aimi , and Ayasa Itō .