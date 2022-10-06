Aniplex of America to Release Demon Slayer: Entertainment District Arc Anime on Blu-ray Disc

ANN's coverage of NYCC sponsored by Ize Press, the new Korean content imprint from Yen Press! From screen to print, K-Comics materialized!

Aniplex of America announced at its New York Comic Con panel on Thursday that it will release the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc ( Kimetsu no Yaiba: Yūkaku-hen ) television anime on a limited edition Blu-ray Disc set. The release will include three Blu-ray Discs with all 11 episodes, along with six original soundtrack CDs, in a box illustrated by character designer Akira Matsushima .

The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc anime premiered in December 2021 with a one-hour special. Funimation and Crunchyroll both streamed the anime.

The Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train anime film began screening in Japan in October 2020. Crunchyroll and Funimation are streaming the film. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc , a seven-episode arc that adapts the Mugen Train film, premiered in October 2021. Both Funimation and Crunchyroll streamed the anime.

The anime will continue with the Swordsmith Village Arc (Katanakaji no Sato-Hen). Director Haruo Sotozaki , character designer and chief animation director Akira Matsushima , the animation studio ufotable , and the main cast are all returning for the new arc.

Gotouge launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in February 2016. The manga ended in May 2020. Shueisha published the manga's 23rd and final compiled book volume in December 2020. Viz Media published the manga in English.

