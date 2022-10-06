Valve Reverses Cancellation of Chaos;Head Noah Game's Steam Release

Game slated for Friday again; Valve reports changes to its content review process

Spike Chunsoft announced on Thursday that it will again release the Chaos;HEAd Noah game on Steam after Valve, the operator of Steam , reversed their decision to disallow the game based on its guidelines. The release is slated for Friday, its originally scheduled date.

Spike Chunsoft reported that Valve gave the following statement:

Valve's content review team, the group that made the original decision, has re-examined CHAOS;HEAD NOAH and decided to reverse course and allow the game to ship on Steam , as is. We've also examined the process that led to the previous decision about CHAOS;HEAD NOAH, and made some changes to avoid situations like this in the future.

Spike Chunsoft will also release Chaos;HEAd and Chaos;Child in a "Double Pack" for Nintendo Switch in the West on Friday. The game will feature Japanese voice acting and English subtitles. The Chaos;HEAd release will be Chaos;HEAd Noah , the first HD remastered version of the game that previously launched for the Xbox 360 and later ports. The Steelbook edition of the Double Pack will include Bonus Costume DLC for Chaos;HEAd Noah .

The Chaos;HEAd and Chaos;Child Double Pack release launched for Switch in Japan on February 24.

Chaos;HEAd is a visual novel that originally debuted for PC in Japan in 2008. It was then later ported to the Xbox 360, PlayStation Portable, PlayStation Vita, and smartphone devices. ( Chaos;HEAd NoaH was originally the name of the 2009 Xbox 360 port.) A television anime adaptation of Chaos;HEAd aired in Japan in 2008, and Funimation released the series on DVD and Blu-ray Disc in 2011.

Chaos;Child first debuted on the Xbox One in 2014, and is a sequel to Chaos;HEAd . That first version allowed players to hear in-game phone calls via the controller, but the versions on other platforms changed this and other features. MAGES. and 5pb. Games shipped ports for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, and PlayStation Vita in Japan in June 2015 with a Z (18+) age rating. The game's PC port launched in Japan in April 2016. PQube released the PS4 and Vita versions in North America and Europe in October 2017. The game's English PC release debuted in January 2019.

Source: Press release