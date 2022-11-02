Summer Time Rendering Another Horizon Game's 2nd Promo Video Previews Gameplay

Game launches for PS4, Switch on January 26

The official YouTube channel for MAGES. ' Summer Time Rendering Another Horizon game based on the Summer Time Rendering franchise began streaming on Wednesday the second promotional video, which previews the "time leap adventure" gameplay.

The game will have six routes following six main characters, and will feature a returning cast from the anime.

The "time leap adventure game" will launch on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on January 26.

The game will also be available as a limited edition box set, which will feature a strategy book with original illustrations and an original soundtrack CD.

The anime of Yasuki Tanaka 's Summer Time Rendering suspense manga premiered on April 14 on the Tokyo MX and BS11 channels. The Walt Disney Company will exclusively stream the new anime globally, including on the Disney+ service in Japan. TVer will also stream it in Japan after broadcast. The show has 25 episodes and covers the entire manga.

Publisher Shueisha describes the story:

Upon hearing of Ushio's death, Shinpei returns to his hometown of Wakayama City on Hitogashima and reunites with his childhood friend's family. The funeral goes smoothly, but under the surface something strange is brewing on the island. What mysteries await him on this secluded summer island?

Ayumu Watanabe ( Space Brothers , Children of the Sea ) directed the anime. Hiroshi Seko ( Jujutsu Kaisen , Attack on Titan , Mob Psycho 100 ) was in charge of the script and series composition. Miki Matsumoto ( Major 2nd , Angels of Death designed the characters. Kusanagi ( Higurashi: When They Cry – GOU and SOTSU, 22/7 ) was in charge of art. NieR series composers Keiichi Okabe , Ryuuichi Takada , and Keigo Hoashi handled the music at MONACA .

Tanaka launched the manga on Shonen Jump+ in October 2017, and the manga's 13th and final volume shipped in April 2021. Shueisha launched its MANGA Plus service with the English version of the manga in January 2019. Udon Entertainment licensed the manga for print.

The manga is also inspiring a live-action adaptation.