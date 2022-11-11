Dialogue+ Performs Ending Theme for Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible Anime

New key visual also revealed for anime premiering in January

Kadokawa revealed on Friday that Dialogue+ will perform the ending theme song "Kasuka de Tashika" for the television anime of Nene Yukimori 's Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible ( Kubo-san wa Mob o Yurusanai ) manga. The company additionally revealed a new key visual for the series.

The anime will premiere in January 2023, and stars:

Kazuomi Koga ( Rent-A-Girlfriend both seasons, Rainy Cocoa, Welcome to Rainy Color ) is directing the anime at studio PINE JAM ( Do It Yourself!! , Kageki Shoujo!! ). Yūya Takahashi ( Laughing Under the Clouds , Lupin III: Part IV , Luck & Logic ) is both overseeing and writing the series scripts, and Yoshiko Saitō ( Comic Girls ) is designing the characters for animation.

Kana Hanazawa will perform the opening theme song "Dramatic Janakutemo" (Even Though it's Not Dramatic). Hanazawa will mark the 20th anniversary since her debut as a voice actress in 2023, and this will be the first time she has both starred in and provided a theme song for an anime.

Viz Media is releasing the manga in digitally and in print in English. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service is also releasing the manga in English digitally, and it describes the story:

First year high schooler Junta Shiraishi is a mob character who goes unnoticed even when he's standing right next to you. But his classmate, "heroine-level beauty" Kubo, always notices him and is there to tease him. Anyone can become special to someone, but it might be a little too early to call these feelings "love." Perhaps this story is still two-steps from being a romantic comedy--let's call it a sweet comedy where a background character becomes visible!

Yukimori launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine in October 2019. The manga also runs on the Shonen Jump+ website and app. Shueisha published the manga's 10th volume on September 16.



Images ©雪森寧々/集英社・久保さんは僕を許さない製作委員会

Source: Press release