Heat the Pig Liver Anime Reveals Main Cast, Visual, 2023 Premiere

The staff for the television anime of Takuma Sakai 's Heat the Pig Liver ( Buta no Liver wa Kanetsu Shiro ) light novel series revealed the anime's main cast, teaser visual, and 2023 premiere on Friday.

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka will voice the pig, and Tomori Kusunoki will voice Jess. The two reprise their roles from Dengeki Bunko 's promotional video for the series from March 2020.

In the isekai story, if you lose consciousness while eating raw pig liver, you will be reincarnated as a pig in a fantasy world and embark on an adventure with a kind girl named Jess who can read people's minds. That is exactly what happens to one ordinary otaku with no abilities or talents, save that of being reborn as a pig.

Sakai launched the novel series with illustrations by Asagi Tōsaka ( The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy , Girly Air Force ) on March 10, 2020, after winning the gold prize (effectively second place) in the 26th Dengeki Novel Prize in 2019. Kadokawa 's Dengeki Bunko imprint published the seventh volume on Friday.

Minami launched a manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's Dengeki Maoh magazine in August 2020. Kadokawa published the manga's third compiled book volume on July 27.



Source: Press release



Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.