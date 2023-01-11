News
Toei Sets New Box Office Record With 32 Billion Yen in 2022
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Film production company Toei announced on Wednesday that its total box office earnings from January 1 to December 31, 2022 add up to 32,563,660,570 yen (about US$246 million), well above its previous record high of 17,980,254,340 yen (about US$135 million in today's conversion) in 2009. It sold a total of 23,646,555 tickets in 2022.
The company points to strong performing movies such as the long-running One Piece Film Red and The First Slam Dunk films as major contributors to its new record high. One Piece Film Red opened in Japan on August 6 last year, and has since sold over 13.79 million tickets and earned over 19 billion yen (about US$144 million) after 157 days. The First Slam Dunk has sold 5.27 million tickets in the 38 days since the film opened in Japan, ranking #1 in the box office for six consecutive weeks so far.
In 2009, Toei opened such films as One Piece Film Strong World, Mt. Tsurugidake, and the Kamen Rider Decade/Samurai Sentai Shinkenger crossover film.
Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web