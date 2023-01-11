Toei Sets New Box Office Record With 32 Billion Yen in 2022

Film production company Toei announced on Wednesday that its total box office earnings from January 1 to December 31, 2022 add up to 32,563,660,570 yen (about US$246 million), well above its previous record high of 17,980,254,340 yen (about US$135 million in today's conversion) in 2009. It sold a total of 23,646,555 tickets in 2022.

The company points to strong performing movies such as the long-running One Piece Film Red and The First Slam Dunk films as major contributors to its new record high. One Piece Film Red opened in Japan on August 6 last year, and has since sold over 13.79 million tickets and earned over 19 billion yen (about US$144 million) after 157 days. The First Slam Dunk has sold 5.27 million tickets in the 38 days since the film opened in Japan, ranking #1 in the box office for six consecutive weeks so far.

In 2009, Toei opened such films as One Piece Film Strong World , Mt. Tsurugidake , and the Kamen Rider Decade /Samurai Sentai Shinkenger crossover film.

Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web