Evangelion Stage Play to Tell Original Story

New story casts Eva pilots trying to find new energy source on devastated Earth

The staff for Evangelion Beyond , the stage play for the Neon Genesis Evangelion franchise , revealed on Thursday that the stage play will tell an original story, set on an Earth that is on the brink of ruin following a long period of unchecked development and strife. The Evangelion units, piloted by 14-year-old children, and operating under the supreme commander of the special agency Mensch, are humanity's last hope to find a powerful new energy source. The Evas struggle against Ikimono, giant creatures that appear from underground.

Masataka Kubota , one of the play's lead actors, said in a coment that though the play changes the setting and characters, it maintains the Evangelion themes of "divinity, humanity, conflict, aggression, destruction, and rebirth."

The cast includes (pictured above starting on top from left to right, name romanizations not confirmed):

Masataka Kubota as Sо̄shi Watamori

as Sо̄shi Watamori Shizuka Ishibashi as Yū Mizuho

Nijirō Murakami as Tan Hasumi

as Tan Hasumi Tetsushi Tanaka as Masatsugu Sugо̄

The play will run from May 6-May 28 in Tokyo's Kabukicho Tower. The play will be the debut stage production for that building's new Theater Milano-za performing arts venue. The play will then run from June 3-4 at the Matsumoto Performing Arts Centre in Nagano and from June 10-19 at the Morinomiya Piloti Hall in Osaka. Business conglomerate Tokyu and its Tokyu Recreation Co., Ltd. subsidiary are producing the play. The Evangelion Kabukicho Impact promotion, which includes the play, will begin on April 28.

©カラー／EVA製作委員会

The building stands on the former site of Shinjuku Milano-za, a theater that screened therecompilation film. Footage of theatergoers was famously used as part of a climactic scene in the followingfilm.

Belgian stage performer and director Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui is directing and choreographing the stage play. Seiji Nozoe is writing the script.

Evangelion: 3.0+1.01: Thrice Upon A Time ( Shin Evangelion Gekijō-ban :|| ), the final film of Hideaki Anno 's Rebuild of Evangelion tetralogy, opened in Japan on March 8, 2021, and ranked #1 in its opening weekend. The film surpassed 10 billion yen (about US$74 million) in the Japanese box office. The film's new Evangelion : 3.0+1.01 version began playing in June 2021 for the film's "last run." The new version contains "minor revisions" to some animation sequences, but does not change the film's story. The film debuted on the Amazon Prime Video service worldwide in August 2021.

GKIDS screened the Evangelion: 3.0+1.01: Thrice Upon A Time ( Shin Evangelion Gekijō-ban :|| ) film in select IMAX theaters in the U.S. on November 30. The film then screened in U.S. theaters on December 6, 8, and 11. GKIDS will release the film on home video at a later date.

Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web