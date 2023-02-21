Netflix Adds Reincarnated as a Sword Anime in India

Streaming service previously added World's Finest Assassin anime in India

added all 12 episodes of the television anime of the) light novel series in India. The streaming service previously added the television anime ofand's) light novels in India as well.

Reincarnated as a Sword premiered in Japan in October 2022 and aired for 12 episodes. Ani-One Asia 's YouTube channel began streaming it on February 15. It describes the anime:

“I reincarnated as a sword…” After being reincarnated into another world, he is now a sword with wisdom. While seeking someone to become his wielder, he encountered Fran, a young cat-girl slave who was under attack by a monster. She discovered and used the sword to kill the monster. She named the sword Teacher, and the two embark on an adventure together!

Shinji Ishihira ( Fairy Tail , Log Horizon , Edens Zero ) directed the anime at C2C . Takahiro Nagano ( Duel Masters script writer) wrote and supervised the scripts. Atsuko Saitō ( Hitori Bocchi no Marumaru Seikatsu , Wandering Witch - The Journey of Elaina episode animation director) designed the characters, and also served as chief animation director. Yasuharu Takanashi composed the music.

Kishida Kyōdan & The Akeboshi Rockets performed the opening theme song "Tensei Shitara Ken Deshita" (Reincarnated as a Sword). Maon Kurosaki performed the ending theme song "more＜STRONGLY."

The anime will have a second season.

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing both the original light novels and Tomowo Maruyama 's manga adaptation in English.

The World's Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in a Different World as an Aristocrat

premiered in October 2021. streamed the anime in India as it aired in Japan.

Netflix describes the anime:

After death, an expert hitman is given another chance at life when he is reincarnated into an aristocratic clan of assassins in a world of magic.

Masafumi Tamura ( Wise Man's Grandchild , The Misfit of Demon King Academy , Two Car ) directed the anime at SILVER LINK and Studio Palette , and Katsuhiko Takayama ( Two Car , Ange Vierge , The Future Diary ) both wrote and oversaw the series scripts. Eri Nagata ( Ensemble Stars! , Blade & Soul ) designed the characters.



