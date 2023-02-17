News
Ani-One Streams Reincarnated as a Sword Anime, Bleach Season 6
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Ani-One Asia's YouTube channel began streaming the television anime of the Reincarnated as a Sword (Tensei Shitara Ken Deshita) light novel series on Wednesday and will add an episode of it every day at 5:30 p.m. IST.
The channel began streaming the sixth season (episodes 266-311) of the original Bleach anime for Ultra subscribers in India on Thursday. It began streaming the anime's fifth season (episodes 230-265) on January 20.
Reincarnated as a Sword premiered in Japan in October 2022 and aired for 12 episodes. The anime will have a second season.
Ani-One describes the anime:
“I reincarnated as a sword…” After being reincarnated into another world, he is now a sword with wisdom. While seeking someone to become his wielder, he encountered Fran, a young cat-girl slave who was under attack by a monster. She discovered and used the sword to kill the monster. She named the sword Teacher, and the two embark on an adventure together!
Shinji Ishihira (Fairy Tail, Log Horizon, Edens Zero) directed the anime at C2C. Takahiro Nagano (Duel Masters script writer) wrote and supervised the scripts. Atsuko Saitō (Hitori Bocchi no Marumaru Seikatsu, Wandering Witch - The Journey of Elaina episode animation director) designed the characters, and also served as chief animation director. Yasuharu Takanashi composed the music.
Kishida Kyōdan & The Akeboshi Rockets performed the opening theme song "Tensei Shitara Ken Deshita" (Reincarnated as a Sword). Maon Kurosaki performed the ending theme song "more＜STRONGLY."
Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing both the original light novels and Tomowo Maruyama's manga adaptation in English.