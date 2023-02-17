Ani-One Streams Reincarnated as a Sword Anime, Bleach Season 6

Episodes ofstreams at every day at 5:30 p.m. IST

Reincarnated as a Sword

'schannel began streaming the television anime of the) light novel series on Wednesday and will add an episode of it every day at 5:30 p.m. IST.

The channel began streaming the sixth season (episodes 266-311) of the original Bleach anime for Ultra subscribers in India on Thursday. It began streaming the anime's fifth season (episodes 230-265) on January 20.

Reincarnated as a Sword premiered in Japan in October 2022 and aired for 12 episodes. The anime will have a second season.

Ani-One describes the anime:

“I reincarnated as a sword…” After being reincarnated into another world, he is now a sword with wisdom. While seeking someone to become his wielder, he encountered Fran, a young cat-girl slave who was under attack by a monster. She discovered and used the sword to kill the monster. She named the sword Teacher, and the two embark on an adventure together!

Shinji Ishihira ( Fairy Tail , Log Horizon , Edens Zero ) directed the anime at C2C . Takahiro Nagano ( Duel Masters script writer) wrote and supervised the scripts. Atsuko Saitō ( Hitori Bocchi no Marumaru Seikatsu , Wandering Witch - The Journey of Elaina episode animation director) designed the characters, and also served as chief animation director. Yasuharu Takanashi composed the music.

Kishida Kyōdan & The Akeboshi Rockets performed the opening theme song "Tensei Shitara Ken Deshita" (Reincarnated as a Sword). Maon Kurosaki performed the ending theme song "more＜STRONGLY."

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing both the original light novels and Tomowo Maruyama 's manga adaptation in English.