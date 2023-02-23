×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Nippon Ichi Software Announces New Xicatrice RPG for PS5, PS4, Switch

posted on by Alex Mateo
Game about supernatural students launches in Japan on June 29

Nippon Ichi Software announced on Wednesday a new role-playing game titled Xicatrice that will launch for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch in Japan on June 29. The company streamed a teaser trailer:

xicatrice
©2023 Nippon Ichi Software, Inc.

Xicatrice follows a teacher for academy students who have supernatural powers. Players lead students to face dangerous missions while living a school life.

The cast includes:

A limited edition of the game will include a soundtrack CD and art book.

Source: Xicatrice game's website via Gematsu

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives