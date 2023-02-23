News
Nippon Ichi Software Announces New Xicatrice RPG for PS5, PS4, Switch
posted on by Alex Mateo
Game about supernatural students launches in Japan on June 29
Nippon Ichi Software announced on Wednesday a new role-playing game titled Xicatrice that will launch for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch in Japan on June 29. The company streamed a teaser trailer:
Xicatrice follows a teacher for academy students who have supernatural powers. Players lead students to face dangerous missions while living a school life.
The cast includes:
- Saho Shirasu as Toma Asahi
- Fumiya Imai as Haruki Suzuhira
- Ayasa Itō as Shiduru Nagamiya
- Hina Natsume as Wakaba Shinomori
- Tetsuro Noda as Yuichi Kamishiro
- Kanako Nomura as Kei Namisaki
- Emiri Suyama as Ichiki Otoha
A limited edition of the game will include a soundtrack CD and art book.