Liar Liar Anime Reveals Theme Song Artists

The official Twitter account for the anime of's(not related to'smanga) light novel series revealed the anime's theme song artists on Thursday.performs the anime's opening theme song "Lies Goes On," while idol group SMILE PRINCESS performs the anime's ending theme song "faky merry game."

The anime will premiere in July on the TOKYO MX , BS Asahi , and Sun TV channels. Previously announced cast members include:

The "academy x mind game x romantic comedy" story is set on the "Academy" island where students battle to determine their rankings. Hiroto Shinohara earned the highest ever grade in this school's entrance exam, the toughest in the entire country. On his first day at the school, he takes down the previous reigning queen, Sarasa Saionji, and becomes the fastest ever student to join the school's elite "Seven Stars."

Except, he didn't really. It's all a lie. Now to maintain his top ranking, he must fight these school mind games with lies and bluffs. He does whatever it takes with the help of the cute "cheat maid" Shirayuki Himeji (voiced by Miku Itō in a previous promotional video) and even Saionji (who is actually a phony herself).

Satoru Ōno and Naoki Matsuura ( Girls' Frontline episode director) are directing the anime at Geek Toys . Momoka Toyoda ( Shadows House episode script writer) is in charge of the series scripts. Yumi Nakamura ( Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku OVA 2-3 character designer) is designing the characters. Yasuya Yuki is the color key artist, and Ji Woo Park is the art director. Baek Ryun Chae is the technical director, and Keisuke Yanagi is in charge of editing. Ryousuke Naya is the sound director. Kuniyuki Takahashi and Keiichi Hirokawa from MONACA are composing the music with MONACA CyberAgent as the music producer.

Kadokawa 's MF Bunko imprint launched the novel series with art by the Kinokonomi illustrator unit member konomi in April 2019, and the 13th volume shipped on March 25. Yen Press licensed the novels and will release the first volume in English on August 22.

Funa Yukina launched a manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Alive magazine in August 2019, and the second compiled book volume shipped in November 2020.

