Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke's Mansion Anime Gets Same-Day English Dub on April 10

©Whale・Milcha 2017／D&C WEBTOON Biz／「彼女が公爵邸に行った理由」製作委員会

The English cast includes:

Additional voices include Caitlin Glass , Kelsey Maher , and Davon Oliver .

Caitlin Glass is directing the English dub with assistant director Dani Chambers . Helena Walstrom is the lead ADR engineer with assistant Sawyer Pfledderer . Nathanael Harrison is the mix engineer. Macy Anne Johnson is writing the English script with supervisor Tyler Walker . Olivia Harris is handling ADR prep.

The anime will premiere on April 10 on AT-X , Tokyo MX , and BS11 . Crunchyroll will stream the anime as it airs.

Junichi Yamamoto ( Armor Shop for Ladies & Gentlemen , More Than a Married Couple, But Not Lovers ) is directing the anime at Typhoon Graphics . Mitsutaka Hirota ( Bibliophile Princess , The Prince of Tennis II , Rent-A-Girlfriend ) is in charge of the series scripts. Haruna Hashimoto is designing the characters, and Kio Edamatsu is designing the props. Keiji Inai ( Armor Shop for Ladies & Gentlemen , Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? , The Misfit of Demon King Academy , The Royal Tutor ) is composing the music, and Lantis is producing the music. The artist SERRA performs the ending theme song "Always and Forever."

Yen Press publishes the manhwa in English, and it describes the isekai fantasy romance story:

Eunha Park was just a regular girl desperate to get into college, but when she finally does, her elation is cut short as she's pushed off a roof—only to wake up as Raeliana McMillan, a character from a novel whose death serves as the catalyst for the story's events. But Raeliana refuses to die a second time and is determined to change her fate, no matter what!

Whale based the manhwa on Milcha 's original novel. The service Piccoma serializes the manhwa in Japan.

Source: Crunchyroll (Liam Dempsey)