Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless Game Streams New Character Trailer

Game launches in West for PS4, PS5, Switch, PC in fall 2023.

NIS America 's YouTube channel began streaming a character trailer last Wednesday for the Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless ( Makai Senki Disgaea 7 ) game.

The game debuted in Japan for PS4, PS5, and Switch on January 26. It will launch in the West for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC in fall 2023.

The game takes place in a Japanese-stye demon world. It stars a swordsman named Fuji (voiced by Kaito Ishikawa ) and a young otaku woman named Piririka (voiced by Hiyori Nitta ) who go on a journey to take back the "Hinomoto Tamashii."

Disgaea 7 features 45 generic characters, the most in the franchise . The game also features an "online AI battle mode" for the first time. There is also Jumbification that makes characters gigantic, Hell Mode, and Item Reincarnation.

The Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny game released in Japan in January 2021 for the PS4 and Nintendo Switch. NIS America released the game on Switch in June 2021 in North America and Europe, and in July 2021 in Oceania. Nippon Ichi Software released the game for PS5 in Japan in June 2022.

Disgaea 6 Complete then launched for PS5, PS4, and PC in North America and Europe in June 2022, and in Australia and New Zealand in July 2022. Disgaea 6 Complete is a new version of the game that contains all previously released content and DLC.