IDOLiSH 7 Gets 3DCG Live Concert Tour in Japan in August-December

Tour goes to Tokyo, Hiroshima, Osaka, Nagoya, Fukuoka, Kobe, Sapporo, Sendai

©アイドリッシュセブン

IDOLiSH 7

Musashino Forest Sports Plaza, Tokyo - August 18-20

Hiroshima City Cultural Exchange Hall, Hiroshima - September 8-9

Orix Theater, Osaka - September 30-October 1

Nagoya Congress Center Century Hall, Nagoya - October 11-12

Fukuoka Sun Palaca Hotel & Hall, Fukuoka - October 19-20

Kobe Kokusai Kaikan Kokusai Hall, Kobe - November 4-5

Kanamoto Hall, Sapporo - November 29-30

Sendai Sun Plaza Hall, Sendai - December 14-15

Themultimedia project announced on Friday that it will hold a 3DCG live concert tour titled "IDOLiSH 7 Visiblive Tour 'Good 4 You'" in eight locations in Japan from August to December. The tour schedule is as follows:

The franchise will also have a theatrical anime concert titled Gekijо̄ban IDOLiSH 7 LIVE 4bit BEYOND THE PERiOD . The anime will have two separate variations with different setlists each. The "Day 1" version will screen first on May 20, and the "Day 2" version will premiere on May 21. From May 22 on, theatergoers can choose which versions to watch.

©BNOI/劇場版アイナナ製作委員会

Gekijо̄ban IDOLiSH 7 LIVE 4bit BEYOND THE PERiOD

The 16 cast members of the TRIGGER, Re: vale, and ŹOOĻ units reprise their roles from the anime series and games.

IDOLiSH7 Third Beat! , the third IDOLiSH7 anime season, had 30 total episodes. The anime's 26th episode aired on December 25, and then episodes 27-30 aired for four consecutive weeks starting on February 5.

The third season ran for two split cours (quarters of the year). The first half of the season premiered in July 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired. The new episodes of the anime's second half started on October 2 on the Tokyo MX channel and the ABEMA service. The season is also airing on Sun TV , KBS Kyoto , TV Aichi , TV Hokkaido , TVQ Kyushu Broadcasting Co., Ltd. and BS11 .

The first television anime based on the IDOLiSH7 smartphone game premiered in Japan in January 2018 and had 17 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired. The IDOLiSH7 Vibrato spinoff series of net anime shorts then launched in February 2018.

The second season of the main anime premiered in April 2020. The first episode debuted ahead of the rest of the season in January 2020, and Crunchyroll streamed the episode on the same day. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The second season was delayed starting with the fifth episode due to the state of emergency declaration against the spread of COVID-19. The season resumed with episode 3 in October 2020.

Source: IDOLiSH 7 Visiblive Tour "Good 4 You" 3DCG concert tour's website via Nijimen