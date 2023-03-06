IDOLiSH 7 Franchise's Theatrical Anime Concert Gets 2 Versions with Different Music

Preview video for "Pieces of the World" song streamed

The official website for Gekijо̄ban Idolish 7 LIVE 4bit BEYOND THE PERiOD , the theatrical anime concert for the Idolish 7 multimedia project, announced on Tuesday that the screenings will have two separate variations with different setlists each. The "Day 1" version will screen first on May 20, and the "Day 2" version will premiere on May 21. From May 22 on, theatergoers can choose which versions to watch. The website streamed a preview video for the song "Pieces of the World" by the Idolish 7 , TRIGGER, Re: vale, and ŹOOĻ units.

Compilation albums of the main music, including "Pieces of the World," from the two concert variations will launch on May 24. Deluxe editions will be available on June 21.

Idolish 7

The concert will open in Japan on May 20. The 16 cast members of the, TRIGGER, Re: vale, and ŹOOĻ units reprise their roles from the anime series and games.

Hiroshi Nishikiori ( Argonavis from BanG Dream! ) and Kensuke Yamamoto ( Trigun Stampede VFX art director) are directing the anime at Orange . Idolish 7 creator Bunta Tsushimi is writing the screenplay. Arina Tanemura ( Idolish 7 , Full Moon o Sagashite ) is credited for the original character design. Hitomi Miyazaki is designing the characters. Eiji Inomoto ( Trigun Stampede ) is the CG chief director.

Kinichi Okubo ( Sirius the Jaeger ) is credited for art board. Osamu Mikasa ( Belle ) is handling color design. Yū Wakabayashi ( EUREKA SEVEN AO ) is the director of photography and look development artist. Michi Takigawa , Hitomi Sudо̄, Maki Sendo , and Honami Yamagishi are editing the anime. Shigeru Nishiyama ( Bungo Stray Dogs , A Certain Magical Index ) is the editing supervisor. Lantis is producing the music. Takatoshi Hamano ( IDOLiSH7 Second Beat! , IDOLiSH7 Third Beat! ) is the sound director.

IDOLiSH7 Third Beat!

Idolish 7

, the thirdanime season , had have 30 total episodes. The anime's 26th episode aired on December 25, and then episodes 27-30 aired for four consecutive weeks starting on February 5.

The third season ran for two split cours (quarters of the year). The first half of the season premiered in July 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired. The new episodes of the anime's second half started on October 2 on the Tokyo MX channel and the ABEMA service. The season is also airing on Sun TV , KBS Kyoto , TV Aichi , TV Hokkaido , TVQ Kyushu Broadcasting Co., Ltd. and BS11 .

The first television anime based on the Idolish 7 smartphone game premiered in Japan in January 2018 and had 17 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired. The IDOLiSH7 Vibrato spinoff series of net anime shorts then launched in February 2018.

The second season of the main anime premiered in April 2020. The first episode debuted ahead of the rest of the season in January 2020, and Crunchyroll streamed the episode on the same day. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The second season was delayed starting with the fifth episode due to the state of emergency declaration against the spread of COVID-19. The season resumed with episode 3 in October 2020.