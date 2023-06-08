Final Fantasy VII Rebirth PS5 Game's Trailer Reveals Early 2024 Release

Final Fantasy VII Remake project's 2nd part ships on 2 discs

Square Enix unveiled a new trailer for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth , the second game in Square Enix 's Final Fantasy VII Remake project, during the Summer Game Fest stream on Thursday. The trailer reveals the game's early 2024 release date on the PlayStation 5, and also shows some gameplay and story cinematics. The game will ship on two discs.

English trailer:

Japanese trailer:



Square Enix released the Final Fantasy VII Remake game on PlayStation 4 in April 2020 after a delay from March 2020. The game was a PlayStation exclusive until April 10, 2021. The game's new Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade version with additional content launched in June 2021 on the PlayStation 5, in December 2021 on PC via the Epic Games Store, and in June 2022 on PC via Steam .