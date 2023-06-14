Backflip!! Rhythmic Gymnastics Anime Gets Stage Play in October

12-episode original anime premiered in April 2021, with anime film in July 2022

©バクテン製作委員会

Stage production company style office announced on Wednesday that it is producing a stage play adaptation of theoriginal television anime . The production will run at Tokyo's Nissho Hall on October 22 to 29.is directing and penning the stage play.

The original 12-episode television anime premiered on Fuji TV 's Noitamina programming block in April 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

The anime, which is set in Miyagi Prefecture , is one of three anime projects part of the larger "Zutto Ōen Project 2011 + 10..." initiative aimed at promoting Miyagi, Iwate, and Fukushima (the other two anime projects are Misaki no Mayoiga and Hula Fulla Dance ). The "Zutto Ōen Project 2011 + 10..." is in remembrance of the 2011 Tōhoku earthquake and tsunami 12 years ago.

The anime is set in Miyagi Prefecture 's Iwanuma City , and centers on a high school rhythmic gymnastics team. The anime follows Shōtarō Futaba, who is fascinated by gymnastics after seeing it in his third year of middle school, and joins the rhythmic gymnastics team of his new high school Sōshūkan High School, nicknamed "Ao High." He makes a friend with his schoolmate Ryōya Misato, who earned fame as a gymnast during middle school.

The anime also received an anime film that opened in Japan on July 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the film.

Source: Comic Natalie