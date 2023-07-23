Comikey Adds 3 Webtoon Titles from Media Do in 3 Languages, 2 Compass Manga

Moriarty's Perfect Crime, My Dearest Witch, Neet Hero launch in August

Comikey announced at its panel at San Diego Comic Con on Sunday that it has licensed three more webtoon titles from Media Do that will launch in August and two manga from COMPASS Inc. that will launch later this year. Comikey will release the three Media Do webtoon titles in English, Brazilian Portuguese, and Spanish.

Image courtesy of Comikey

The three titles from Media Do include:

Title: Moriarty's Perfect Crime ( Mirai no Kuromakukei Akuyaku Reijō Moriarty no Isekai Kanzen Hanzai Hakusho )

Authors: Kuromeika, YUZU comics, DNP

Release Date: August 8

Summary: James Moriarty, the most fearsome criminal, met his demise after a confrontation with a famous detective at a certain waterfall. He found himself possessed by a beautiful young lady from another world, and what he saw there was the insidious abuse by other noble daughters. He has no memory, but his brain is still the same. He wields the power of his lucid mind and the perfect crime equation to the fullest for the sake of only one girl in a world without a great detective. The bullied young lady dies and is reborn as Moriarty, a villainess without blood or tears.



Title: My Dearest Witch ( Saikyō Majo to Sono Otto )

Authors: Mizuhara Chihiro, UNO STUDIO, YUZU comics

Release Date: August 15

Summary: When Luanna was 13, her parents were murdered, and the shock caused her magical powers to blossom. It's been 3 years since Luanna, known as the most powerful witch in the country, met Kurs who was an ordinary man. Although he's yelled at daily by the passionate Luanna, Kurs is madly in love with her and devotes himself to her. He also tries to be the best househusband. However, Luanna is finally ready to leave their peaceful days behind. This is all to achieve her own dream. What's more, her husband, Kurs, has a secret that he keeps from his wife. Will Luanna be able to fulfill her dream while receiving the unconditional love of her husband?



Title: Neet Hero ( Mushoku dakedo Isekai de Sekai Metsubō no Kiki ni Tachimukau )

Authors: Yohei Inoki, YUZU comics, DNP

Release Date: August 11

Summary: I lost my job, and one day, I woke up realizing that I had been transported to another world. Moreover, it seems that I can use an ability called 'grant blessings.' By using this ability, I will strengthen beautiful girls and thus create the strongest harem of all! Oh, by the way, I will also prevent the destruction of this world!



The two COMPASS Inc. titles include:

Title: From General to Bride: Marrying My Strongest Rival ( Kinpatsu no Hime Shōgun wa Moto Tekikoku no Kōtekishu ni Totsugu )

Authors: Iku Morikawa, Kou Hadori, Hakuseki

Summary: In the kingdom of Alderia, First Princess Leone defies the norms by rejecting dresses for iron armor and serving her country as a knight general. Nicknamed the "Golden Lion," she is feared for her bold courage in battle. However, in the midst of a military conflict, Leone unexpectedly receives a proposal of marriage from Zergios, her enemy nation on the brink of collapse. Surprisingly, it comes from none other than Marshal Berthold, someone with whom she has clashed swords many times in the past.

A man of few words and a brusque demeanor, Berthold's conversations with Leone mirror the exchanges between two seasoned military figures. Gradually, however, his straightforward approach begins to break down Leone's barriers. Where will this marriage take these two people whose lives have revolved around nothing but the sword?



Title: Cinderella Got Married, So the Evil Stepsister Can Chill Out...Right? ( Cinderella ga Kekkon Shita node Ijiwaru na Ane wa Cool ni Sa....remasen!? )

Authors: Kei Arima, Ataka Katsuragi, Youka Morihara

Summary: I was hit by a car and found myself reincarnated in the world of *Cinderella*! I, a serious lady who lived for her work, was reincarnated as Cinderella's stepsister Petra. In order to get my beautiful but lazy and leeching sister and the prince together just like in the story, I worked hard with my other stepsister! But the world misunderstood our tough ways and we were rumored to be "evil stepsisters..." After overcoming our hardships, we saw Cinderella successfully marry the prince to live happily ever after!! But then at the ball, some mysterious husband material named Eric rudely accuses me of being cruel to Cinderella out of jealousy...?!



Source: Email correspondence