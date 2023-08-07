×
News
Tekken 8 Fighting Game Reveals New, Returning Characters

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
New character Azucena, returning character Raven revealed at EVO 2023 event

Bandai Namco Entertainment revealed during the EVO 2023 fighting game tournament on Sunday two additional characters — a new character named Azucena, and Raven, a returning character from Tekken 6 — for its Tekken 8 fighting game.

Azucena, an all-new character, is a Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter from Peru.

Returning from Tekken 6, Raven is a secret intelligence agent specializing in ninjutsu.

The game began closed network testing for PlayStation 5 on July 21 and for Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam on July 28. Closed network tests will include cross-play. The game will also be available to play at select events worldwide. The game was available to play during the EVO 2023 event from August 4 to 6.

The game is under development for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. Bandai Namco Entertainment has not yet announced a release date. Jin Kazama, Kazuya Mishima, Nina Williams, Jun Kazama, Paul Phoenix, Marshall Law, King, Lars Alexandersson, Jack-8, Ling Xiaoyu, Asuka Kazama, Leroy Smith, Lili, and Hwoarang will all be playable characters.

Tekken 7 launched for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam in June 2017. The Tekken: Bloodline anime series, which follows the storyline of the Tekken 3 fighting game, premiered on Netflix in August 2022.

Sources: Official U.S. PlayStation blog (Kohei Ikeda), Bandai Namco Entertainment America's YouTube channel (link 2)

