Tekken 8 Fighting Game Reveals New, Returning Characters
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Bandai Namco Entertainment revealed during the EVO 2023 fighting game tournament on Sunday two additional characters — a new character named Azucena, and Raven, a returning character from Tekken 6 — for its Tekken 8 fighting game.
The game began closed network testing for PlayStation 5 on July 21 and for Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam on July 28. Closed network tests will include cross-play. The game will also be available to play at select events worldwide. The game was available to play during the EVO 2023 event from August 4 to 6.
The game is under development for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. Bandai Namco Entertainment has not yet announced a release date. Jin Kazama, Kazuya Mishima, Nina Williams, Jun Kazama, Paul Phoenix, Marshall Law, King, Lars Alexandersson, Jack-8, Ling Xiaoyu, Asuka Kazama, Leroy Smith, Lili, and Hwoarang will all be playable characters.
Tekken 7 launched for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam in June 2017. The Tekken: Bloodline anime series, which follows the storyline of the Tekken 3 fighting game, premiered on Netflix in August 2022.
