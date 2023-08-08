New Quintessential Quintuplets∽ Anime Special to Air on September 2 & 9

New anime to air in 2 parts across 2 weeks

©春場ねぎ・講談社／「五等分の花嫁∽」製作委員会

Gotōbun no Hanayome∽ ( The Quintessential Quintuplets ∽ )

The staff for, a new anime special in the, announced on Tuesday that the new anime will air in two parts across two weeks on thechannel on September 2 and September 9 at 4:30 p.m. (3:30 a.m. EDT). Both parts will also play together onon one night — on September 10 at 10:00 p.m. (9:00 a.m. EDT).

The anime adapted stories that have not yet appeared in the previous anime projects.

The anime special screened in Japanese theaters for three weeks, starting on July 14.

The cast members for the quintuplets - Kana Hanazawa , Ayana Taketatsu , Miku Itō , Ayane Sakura , and Inori Minase - performed the opening theme song "Gotōbun no Mirai" (Five Equal Futures) and the ending theme song "Takaramono" (Treasure). A CD featuring the songs debuted on July 12. The CD also included songs from the Gotōbun no Hanayome : Goto Pazu Story and Gotōbun no Hanayome : Kanojo to Kawasu Itsutsu no Yakusoku games.

Negi Haruba launched the original manga Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in August 2017, and ended the series in February 2020.

The anime's first season premiered in January 2019 and aired for 12 episodes. The anime's second season aired from January 2021 to March 2021.

The Quintessential Quintuplets the Movie opened in Japan in May 2022. The film serves as the finale for the story. Crunchyroll began screening the film in the United States and Canada with English subtitles and with an English dub on December 2.

