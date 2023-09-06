Pokémon: Paldean Winds Web Anime's 1st Episode Premieres, Reveals Cast

The official Pokémon YouTube channel began streaming on Wednesday the first episode of the Pokémon: Paldean Winds anime web series based on the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet games on Wednesday in English and Japanese. The videos reveal both languages' casts:

English

Japanese

The English cast includes:

The Japanese cast includes:

Wit Studio ( Attack on Titan , Pokémon the Movie: The Power of Us ) is animating the four-episode series.

The Pokémon Scarlet and Violet games launched on Nintendo Switch worldwide in November 2022. The games are getting new "The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero" DLC with two parts. "The Teal Mask," the first part, will launch on September 13. The second DLC part "The Indigo Disk" is scheduled for winter.