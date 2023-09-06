News
Pokémon: Paldean Winds Web Anime's 1st Episode Premieres, Reveals Cast
posted on by Alex Mateo
The official Pokémon YouTube channel began streaming on Wednesday the first episode of the Pokémon: Paldean Winds anime web series based on the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet games on Wednesday in English and Japanese. The videos reveal both languages' casts:
The English cast includes:
- Cat Protano as Ohara
- Paul Castro Jr. as Aliquis
- Caroline Spinola as Hohma
- Henry Mason as Arven
- Olivia Vidas as Nemona
- Pete Zarustica as Director Clavell
The Japanese cast includes:
- Shion Wakayama as Ohara
- Minako Kotobuki as Aliquis
- Marin as Hohma
- Makoto Furukawa as Pepa (Arven)
- Eriko Matsui as Nemo (Nemona)
- Tadashi Wakabayashi as Director Clavell
Wit Studio (Attack on Titan, Pokémon the Movie: The Power of Us) is animating the four-episode series.
The Pokémon Scarlet and Violet games launched on Nintendo Switch worldwide in November 2022. The games are getting new "The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero" DLC with two parts. "The Teal Mask," the first part, will launch on September 13. The second DLC part "The Indigo Disk" is scheduled for winter.
Sources: Official Pokémon YouTube channel (link 2), Comic Natalie