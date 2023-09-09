E3 Will Not Partner With ReedPop or Return to LA Convention Center in 2024

ESA had partnered with ReedPop to bring back in-person E3 event for 1st time since 2019

GamesIndustry.biz reported on Friday that PAX organizer ReedPop and ESA (Entertainment Software Association) have parted ways by a "mutual decision" and thus ReedPop will not work on future E3 events. The ESA is still planning an E3 event for 2024, but it will not return to the Los Angeles Convention Center next year. (GamesIndustry.biz is owned by Gamer Network Limited, a ReedPop company.)

The ESA had announced that it would partner with ReedPop to bring back the in-person E3 event this year on June 13-16, but ReedPop later announced a cancellation for both the physical and digital versions of the E3 2023.

IGN had reported in January that "multiple knowledgeable sources" told the news agency that Microsoft Xbox, Sony , and Nintendo would not participate in E3 2023. Nintendo then confirmed in February to multiple gaming press outlets that it would not be attending the E3 2023 event. Microsoft Xbox had confirmed to IGN on March 10 that it would not exhibit on the E3 show floor this year, but would host their Xbox Games Showcase on June 11, and would co-stream that event as part of E3 Digital (before the event's cancellation announcement). Game developer and publisher SEGA and Tencent subsidiary company Level Infinite had also both confirmed to IGN on March 28 that they would not attend the E3 2023 video game expo event.

The ESA canceled the in-person E3 2022 event in January 2022 due to "health risks surrounding" the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). It later canceled the digital component as well. The ESA had stated at the the time that it would return in 2023 with "a reinvigorated showcase" "live from Los Angeles."

E3 2021 took place as a "reimagined" virtual event in June 2021, after canceling its in-person event in February earlier that year. Square Enix , Sega , Bandai Namco Entertainment , XSEED Games/Marvelous USA, Inc., Gearbox Entertainment, Freedom Games, Devious Eye Entertainment, Turtle Beach, Verizon, and Binge.com participated in the online event.

The ESA canceled the physical E3 2020 event due to concerns about COVID-19. It explored a possible online version, but eventually decided not to hold an online event that year.

E3 last had a physical event in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic. Sony declined to appear at E3 in 2019, and had not appeared since.

Sources: GamesIndustry.biz (Christopher Dring) via Siliconera