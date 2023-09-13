Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- Sweep the Board! Switch Game Heads West in 2024

Board game-style game features 12 playable characters, mini-games

Sega announced on Wednesday that it will release Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Sweep the Board! ( Kimetsu no Yaiba Mezase! Saikyō Taishi! in Japan), a board game-style video game for Nintendo Switch, in the Americas and Europe in 2024.

Image courtesy of Sega

Sega Image courtesy of Sega Image courtesy of Sega Image courtesy of Sega Image courtesy of

The game will launch in Japan in 2024.

Up to four players can play the game online or offline. There are 12 playable characters including Tanjiro, Zenitsu, Inosuke, and nine Hashira. Nezuko is a support character. There is a day and night mechanic that changes the spaces of each board, which includes locations like Mount Fujikasane and Asakusa. The game also features mini games.

The game is the second console game in the franchise . Sega 's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles ( Kimetsu no Yaiba : Hinokami Keppūtan ) game shipped in Japan and released in English in Asia in October 2021. The game then launched a day later in North America and Europe for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam . The game's Switch version launched in Japan and in English in June 2022.

Source: Press release