Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse Anime's Video Previews Opening Song

The official website for the television anime of Nakaba Suzuki 's The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse ( Mokushiroku no Yon-kishi ) sequel manga began streaming the anime's first promotional video on Monday. The video previews the anime's opening theme song "Up to Me!" by Little Glee Monster .

©鈴木央・講談社／「七つの大罪 黙示録の四騎士」製作委員会

The anime will premiere on a newly created anime programming slot onand its 27 affiliates on October 8 at 4:30 p.m. (3:30 a.m. EDT). The anime will run for half a year without breaks.

Previously announced cast members for the anime include:

Maki Odaira ( Pokémon Journeys: The Series ) is directing the anime at Telecom Animation Film , and Shigeru Murakoshi ( I'm Quitting Heroing , Zombie Land Saga ) is overseeing and writing the series scripts. Youichi Takada (key animator for Lupin the Third: Part 5 , Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood ) is the character designer, and Hiroyuki Sawano and Kohta Yamamoto are composing the main theme. Yamamoto is also composing the music. UNLIMITED PRODUCE by TMS is in charge of production and planning.

Moonchild performs the ending theme song "Friends Are For."

Suzuki launched the manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in January 2021. Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga simultaneously in English digitally, and as physical copies. The company describes the first volume:

Percival has always lived with his grandfather on God's Finger, a remote haven that sits high above the clouds. And though he loves the simple life, he secretly longs for adventure. But Percival's life is changed forever when an intruder—who shares a shocking connection with him—tears away everything he's ever known. With nothing left to do but chase down the one who took everything from him, Percival sets out on his own. During his journey, the sheltered boy discovers that there are a lot of things he doesn't know about normal life. Luckily, he meets friends along the way who can help him get by—but how will they react when they find out about Percival's destiny... and how it's connected to the end of the world?

Suzuki launched the original The Seven Deadly Sins manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in 2012, and ended it in March 2020. Kodansha published the manga's 41st and final volume in May 2020. Kodansha USA Publishing is publishing the manga in English digitally and in print. Crunchyroll posted new chapters as they appeared in Japan. The manga inspired several television anime adaptations and several films.