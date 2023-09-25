Japanese Animation TV Ranking, September 11-17

The Detective Conan: Countdown to Heaven film aired on NTV on Friday, September 15 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 7.4% rating.

The live-action film of Fujita 's Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku ( Otaku ni Koi wa Muzukashii ) manga aired on Fuji TV on Saturday, September 16 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 3.9% rating.

This final episode of the live-action series of Riichirou Inagaki and Ryoichi Ikegami 's Trillion Game manga aired on TBS on Friday, September 15 at 10:00 p.m. and earned a 5.9% rating.





The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)