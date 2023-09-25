×
News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, September 11-17

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead ranks #9 with 2.2% rating

The Detective Conan: Countdown to Heaven film aired on NTV on Friday, September 15 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 7.4% rating.

The live-action film of Fujita's Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku (Otaku ni Koi wa Muzukashii) manga aired on Fuji TV on Saturday, September 16 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 3.9% rating.

This final episode of the live-action series of Riichirou Inagaki and Ryoichi Ikegami's Trillion Game manga aired on TBS on Friday, September 15 at 10:00 p.m. and earned a 5.9% rating.



Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV September 17 (Sun) 18:30 30 min.
7.0
Detective Conan NTV September 16 (Sat) 18:00 30 min.
5.6
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV September 17 (Sun) 18:00 30 min.
4.4
MIX Season 2 NTV September 16 (Sat) 17:30 30 min.
3.3
One Piece Fuji TV September 17 (Sun) 09:30 30 min.
3.1
Soaring Sky! Pretty Cure TV Asahi September 17 (Sun) 08:30 30 min.
3.0
Doraemon TV Asahi September 16 (Sat) 17:00 30 min.
3.0
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi September 16 (Sat) 16:30 30 min.
2.4
Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead TBS September 17 (Sun) 17:00 30 min.
2.2
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E September 16 (Thu) 09:00 20 min.
2.0
Animated O-saru no George (Curious George) NHK-E September 16 (Sat) 08:35 25 min.
1.9
Gigantosaurus Season 2 NHK-E September 16 (Sat) 08:10 25 min.
1.8
Pokémon Horizons: The Series (premiere special) TV Tokyo September 15 (Fri) 18:55 60 min.
1.7

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

