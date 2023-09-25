News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, September 11-17
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The Detective Conan: Countdown to Heaven film aired on NTV on Friday, September 15 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 7.4% rating.
The live-action film of Fujita's Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku (Otaku ni Koi wa Muzukashii) manga aired on Fuji TV on Saturday, September 16 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 3.9% rating.
This final episode of the live-action series of Riichirou Inagaki and Ryoichi Ikegami's Trillion Game manga aired on TBS on Friday, September 15 at 10:00 p.m. and earned a 5.9% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|September 17 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|September 16 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|September 17 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|MIX Season 2
|NTV
|September 16 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|September 17 (Sun)
|09:30
|30 min.
|Soaring Sky! Pretty Cure
|TV Asahi
|September 17 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|September 16 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|September 16 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead
|TBS
|September 17 (Sun)
|17:00
|30 min.
|Oshiri Tantei
|NHK-E
|September 16 (Thu)
|09:00
|20 min.
|Animated O-saru no George (Curious George)
|NHK-E
|September 16 (Sat)
|08:35
|25 min.
|Gigantosaurus Season 2
|NHK-E
|September 16 (Sat)
|08:10
|25 min.
|Pokémon Horizons: The Series (premiere special)
|TV Tokyo
|September 15 (Fri)
|18:55
|60 min.
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)