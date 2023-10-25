An Archdemon's Dilemma - How to Love Your Elf Bride Anime's Teaser Unveils Cast, Staff, 2024 Airing

A website opened on Wednesday and unveiled the teaser promotional video and visual for the anime of Fuminori Teshima 's An Archdemon's Dilemma - How to Love Your Elf Bride light novel series. The video reveals the anime's main cast, staff, and 2024 broadcast premiere.

The website revealed two versions of the anime's teaser visual:

Yūsuke Kobayashi will play the role of Zagan, a reclusive powerful sorcerer, and Kana Ichinose as Nephy, a beautiful elf girl.

Hiroshi Ishiodori ( RIN-NE 3 , Kiss Him, Not Me , Shijō Saikyō no Deshi Kenichi ) is directing the anime at Brains Base , and Keiji Gotoh ( In/Spectre , Kiddy Grade ) is supervising the animation. Aya Yoshinaga ( Crest of the Stars , Project ARMS , Kurau: Phantom Memory ) is overseeing the scripts, and Mina Ōsawa (Given, The Strongest Sage With the Weakest Crest , School Babysitters ) is designing the characters. Musician Yuma Yamaguchi ( Metallic Rouge , Undead Murder Farce ) is composing the soundtrack.

published the light novel series' first volume in Japna in February 2017, and the 17th volume on August 1. The light novel's anime adaptation was first announced in October 2022.

J-Novel Club is releasing the light novel in English. The company published the light novel's first volume in November 2019, and will publish the 15th volume on November 14. It describes the story:

Zagan is a super powerful sorcerer, but lives as a recluse. And now he faces his greatest test… falling in love! Zagan is feared by the masses as an evil sorcerer. Both socially awkward and foulmouthed, he spends his days studying sorcery while beating down any trespassers within his domain. One day he's invited to a dark auction, and what he finds there is an elven slave girl of peerless beauty, Nephy. Having fallen in love at first sight, Zagan uses up his entire fortune to purchase her, but being a poor conversationalist, he has no idea how to properly interact with her. Thus, the awkward cohabitation of a sorcerer who has no idea how to convey his love and his slave who yearns for her master but has no idea how to appeal to him begins.

Hako Itagaki launched the light novel's manga adaptation on Comic Fire in February 2018. Hobby Japan published the manga's first compiled book volume in August 2018, and will publish the 11th volume on December 1.

J-Novel Club published the manga's first compiled book volume in English digitally in July 2021, and published the ninth volume on May 24.