Black Clover Mobile: Rise of the Wizard King Game Launches Globally on November 30

Publisher Garena announced on Friday that it will release the Black Clover M: Rise of the Wizard King mobile game globally for iOS and Android on November 30.

© Yuki Tabata/Shueisha, TV Tokyo, Black Clover Project, Garena Online

The game features the original Japanese and English casts, with subtitles available in English, Mexican Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, German, French, Traditional Chinese, Thai, and Indonesian.

Garena streamed "Squad Introduciton" videos in English and Japanese:

English

Japanese

The game was originally scheduled to launch worldwide in the first half of 2023 for iOS and Android as a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. The game was originally scheduled for worldwide release in 2022, but the game developer Vic Game Studios decided to delay its release to further improve the game's quality.

Bandai Namco Entertainment launched the Black Clover Phantom Knights ( Black Clover Mugen no Kishidan ) smartphone game in Japan in November 2018, and then released the game's English-language version for Android and iOS devices in January 2020. The game ended service in both languages in December 2020.

Yūki Tabata launched the Black Clover manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in February 2015. Viz Media is publishing the manga digitally and in print, and Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service is also publishing the manga digitally.

The manga's anime adaptation premiered in Japan in October 2017. The show was originally listed with 51 episodes, but it continued into a new season with episode 52 in October 2018, and continued on again into a new season in October 2019. The show aired its 170th and final episode in March 2021.

Crunchyroll streamed the series in Japanese with English subtitles, and Funimation streamed the show's English dub . The anime debuted on Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block in December 2017.

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King ( Black Clover: Mahо̄tei no Ken ), the franchise 's film, opened in Japan on June 16, and also debuted on Netflix worldwide on June 16. The film was originally slated to open on March 31, but was delayed to June 16 due to the spread of COVID-19 affecting the film's production. The film has a novel adaptation that shipped on June 9.

Source: Press release