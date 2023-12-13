Doctor Elise Anime's Main Promo Video Reveals More Cast, Staff, January 10 Debut; Previews Theme Songs

Kadokawa started streaming the main promo video for Doctor Elise , the television anime based on author Yuin and illustrator Mini 's Surgeon Elise ( Gekai Elise , or Oegwauisa Elise in Korean) medical reincarnation fantasy web novels and vertical-scrolling manwha, on Wednesday. The video reveals more cast, staff, and the anime's January 10 premiere. The video also previews the opening theme song "believer" by Elise (as voiced by Yui Ishikawa ) and the ending theme song "Listen" by singer Maju Arai .

Kadokawa also revealed the anime's second key visual:

© yuin,mini/Surgeon Elise Project

The new cast members are:

Satoshi Hino as Ron

Daisuke Ono as Lenne De Clorance

Hiro Shimono as Chris De Clorance

Sōma Saitō as Michael De Romanoff

Megumi Han as Yulian De Childe

Kazuhiko Inoue as Minchester De Romanoff

Satoshi Shibata ( By the Grace of the Gods ) is the art director. Aki Watanabe ( I'm Standing on 1,000,000 Lives. ) is in charge of color design. Yukina Nomura ( I'm the Villainess, So I'm Taming the Final Boss ) is the director of photography. Noriyoshi Konuma ( The Greatest Demon Lord is Reborn as a Typical Nobody ) is the sound director. Yui Ando ( Mashle: Magic and Muscles ) is handling sound effects. Simplicity is producing the sound. Ken Itō ( Burning Kabaddi ) is composing the music.

The anime stars:

Yui Ishikawa as Elise

as Elise Yōhei Azakami as Linden

as Linden Yoshimasa Hosoya as Graham

The anime will premiere on January 10 on thechannel at 9:30 p.m. JST. It will then air on, BS, and Kantele. It will also stream on thestreaming service on January 10, at 10:00 p.m. JST. The anime will later stream on different streaming services in Japan starting on January 15.

Kumiko Habara ( I'm the Villainess, So I'm Taming the Final Boss ) is directing the anime at Maho Film . Deko Akao ( Komi Can't Communicate ) is handling series composition. Yūko Watabe is designing the characters. Kakao Entertainment Corp. is the anime's associate producer.

The anime's story follows Aoi Takamoto, who was once an evil empress named Elise before being executed by her husband Linden. When Elise is reincarnated into the modern world as Aoi, she becomes a surgeon to atone for her mistakes. However, after she dies in a plane crash, she is once again reincarnated back into her former life as Elise, 10 years before her execution. She avoids marrying Linden this time around to prevent a tragedy. With her medical knowledge, she decides she wants to become a doctor again in this life.

Yuin and Mini launched the manwha on KakaoPage in 2017. Tappytoon publishes the English version as Doctor Elise: The Royal Lady with the Lamp . The series ended in February 2021. There are 10 total volumes for the manwha and four volumes for the novels. Kadokawa will start releasing the original novel's Japanese version on January 15.



Sources: Press release, Doctor Elise anime's website





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.