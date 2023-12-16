7th Time Loop: The Villainess Enjoys a Carefree Life Anime Casts Katsumi Fukuhara

The official Twitter account for the television anime of Touko Amekawa and Wan Hachipisu 's 7th Time Loop: The Villainess Enjoys a Carefree Life Married to Her Worst Enemy! ( Loop 7-kaime no Akuyaku Reijō wa, Moto Tekikoku de Jiyū Kimamana Hanayome Seikatsu o Mankitsu Suru ) light novel series announced on Sunday that Katsumi Fukuhara will play Kyle Morgan Crevary, the first prince of the Koyol Kingdom.

Image via anime's Twitter account © 雨川透子・オーバーラップ／ループ7回目製作委員会

The character is also featured in the anime's "Loop 7 Weeks" campaign that highlights a different character every week for seven weeks, and the anime's staff posted special voice clips. During the campaign, a different character is highlighted each week with exclusive voice clips on Sunday, character designs on Monday, original icon and wallpaper on Tuesday, a flower arrangement on Wednesday, and audio excerpt from the original novel series on Thursday, costume designs on Friday, and a question answered by the original author Amekawa on Saturday.

© 雨川透子・オーバーラップ／ループ7回目製作委員会

The anime will premiere on January 7 at 11:00 p.m. JST (9:00 a.m. EST) on thechannel, and it will also run onandwill stream the anime in the West.

The anime stars:

Kazuya Iwata ( Yōjo Shachō R ) is directing the anime at Studio KAI and HORNETS . Touko Machida ( Smile Down the Runway , Harukana Receive ) is in charge of series composition. Kenichi Ōnuki ( Golden Kamuy , AMAIM Warrior at the Borderline ) is designing the characters, with Wakako Yoshida , Minoru Tanaka , and Chisa Shibata as sub-character designers. Hideki Inoue and Tōru Imanishi are the main animators. Satoshi Hōno and Ryūnosuke Kasai are composing the music. Toki, who voices the character of Oliver Laurents Friedheim, will perform the opening theme song "Another Birthday," and THE BINARY will perform the ending theme song "Kienai."

Seven Seas Entertainment has licensed both the light novels and the manga adaptations. Seven Seas Entertainment describes the novels:

Being reborn once may sound impressive, but Rishe is already on her seventh time around! She has had all kinds of excitement in her previous lives, from peddling goods as a merchant to locking blades as a knight, so now she's determined to kick back and enjoy. But to savor the high life, she first has to marry the handsome prince…the same one who happens to be her murderer! It will take six-plus lifetimes of experience and skills for Rishe to break the time loop and make her extravagant dreams come true!

Touko Amekawa launched the serialization of the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in February 2020, where it is still ongoing. Overlap published the first print volume with illustrations by Wan Hachipisu in October 2020. Overlap published the fifth novel volume on August 25. Seven Seas Entertainment will publish the fifth novel volume on April 23.

Hinoki Kino launched the novels' manga adaptation on Overlap 's Comic Gardo manga website in December 2020. Overlap published the manga's fifth compiled book volume on August 25. Seven Seas Entertainment published the manga's fourth volume on December 5.