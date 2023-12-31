×
News
In Memoriam

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
To those who left us in 2023

godzilla-minus-one
© TOHO CO., LTD.
Shuji Abe
Producer
Robot founder, producer for Godzilla Minus One, Stand By Me Doraemon

frank-agrama
Image via Robotech franchise's Twitter account
Frank Agrama
Harmony Gold founder

baad
Image via BAAD
©BAAD
Yasunori Arai
Drummer for rock band BAAD
Slam Dunk

kanojo-ga-suki-na-mono
©Naoto Asahara, Akira Hirahara, Kadokawa
Naoto Asahara
Novelist
Kanojo ga Suki na Mono wa Homo de Atte Boku de wa Nai

birthday3
Image via The Birthday band's Twitter account
Yusuke Chiba
The Birthday band's singer, guitarist, and songwriter
The First Slam Dunk, Zombie-Loan theme songs

fclruijvqaapv4c
Image via Keijiro Cho's Twitter
Keijirō Chō
Manga creator
13 Dogs, Kiseki no Hito

danjiro
Image via Alpha Agency
Jiro Dan
Actor
Return of Ultraman

masanori
© Bestsellers
Masanori Hata
Zoologist and essayist
Koneko Monogatari/The Adventures of Milo and Otis writer and director, Donbē Monogatari author

miyuki
Image via Miyuki Ichijou's Twitter account
Miyuki Ichijou
Voice actress
Detective Conan, The House of the Lost on the Cape

iizuka
Image via Sigma7
Shōzō Iizuka
Voice actor
Zendarman, Mobile Suit Gundam, Dr. Slump

A8420-10
©khara, inc.
Manabu Ishikawa
Producer and scriptwriter
Evangelion: 1.0 You Are [Not] Alone, Psycho-Pass 2, Fullmetal Alchemist

room
Image via Asahi Shōakusei Shimbun
Shōji Izumi
Manga creator
Jan-Ken-Pon

james.png
Image via AMV DocuSeries
James (Jim) Kaposztas
Longtime Otakon staffer
Recognized in the U.S. anime fandom as the first known person to create an anime music video (AMV)

eufonius
Image via eufonius' website
Hajime Kikuchi
eufonius composer
True Tears, Clannad, Futakoi soundtracks

A6704-7.1546415159
©SUNRISE/PROJECT GEASS • MBS Character Design ©2006 CLAMP
Takahiro Kimura
Character designer and animator
Code Geass, GaoGaiGar: King of the Braves

kitahama
Image via Aoni Production
Haruko Kitahama
Voice actress
Mazinger Z, Osomatsu-kun

ippei-kuri
Image via Ippei Kuri's blog
Ippei Kuri (birth name Toyoharu Yoshida)
Former CEO and co-founder of Tatsunoko Production

sumika
Image via sumika's website
© 2023 sumika. All Rights Reserved.
Junnosuke Kuroda
Rock band sumika guitarist

kurosaki-smaller.png
Image via Art One Entertainment
Maon Kurosaki
Singer
A Certain Magical Index II, Hakuōki, Dances with the Dragons theme songs

yasumichi
Image via Mausu Promotion
Yasumichi Kushida
Voice actor
planetarian, Demon Prince Enma, The aquatope on white sand

A14334-989842639.1337789480
© GIRLS und PANZER Projekt
Shunpei Maruyama
Producer
Former president of Actas, producer for Girls & Panzer, Princess Principal

matsumoto
Image via Wikimedia Commons
Leiji Matsumoto
Manga creator, illustrator, designer
Space Pirate Captain Harlock, Galaxy Express 999, Queen Emeraldas

david-mccallum
Image via Wikimedia Commons
David McCallum
Actor
The Man from U.N.C.L.E., NCIS, Batman: Gotham Knight

089
Image via Mausu Promotion
Yousuke Naka
Voice actor
Doraemon, The Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These

hanakimi
© Hisaya Nakajo, Hakusensha
Hisaya Nakajo
Manga creator
Hana-Kimi

playstation.png
©PlayStation
Tohru Okada
Musician
Japanese rock band Moonriders member, also known for creating the iconic sound effect of the PlayStation logo.

A24372-2451912812.1620968547
© 2021 IRH Press
Ryuho Okawa
Happy Science founder
The Laws of the Sun, The Golden Laws, The Laws of Eternity

mazinger
Image via Amazon
© Go Nagai, Gosaku Ota, Manga Shop
Gosaku Ota
Manga creator
Mazinger Z, UFO Robo Grandizer, Mach SOS

lance
Image via Wikimedia Commons
Lance Reddick
Actor and voice actor
The Wire, John Wick, Castlevania, live-action Resident Evil

pee-wee-herman.png
Image via Pee-wee Herman's Twitter account
Paul Reubens
Actor
Pee-wee's Playhouse, Voltron: Legendary Defender

high-guardian-spice
©Crunchyroll
William Ruzicka
Storyboard artist / animation director
High Guardian Spice, Onyx Equinox

1500x500-5
Image via Ryuichi Sakamoto's Twitter account
Ryuichi Sakamoto
Musician and composer
YMO (Yellow Magic Orchestra) founder, composer for The Wings of Honneamise, Appleseed

sakata
Image via Yoshimoto Kogyo's website
© Yoshimoto Kogyo Co., Ltd.
Toshio Sakata
Comedian and voice actor
Member of comedian duo "Comedy No1," voice actor in Mind Game

kumokaze
Image via Studio Pierrot's Twitter account
© Studio Pierrot
Kenichi Sakemi
Novelist
Like the Clouds, Like the Wind

atsushisakurai
Image via BUCK-TICK website
© BANKER L.T.D
Atsushi Sakurai
BUCK-TICK vocalist
Nightwalker: The Midnight Detective, Trinity Blood, xxxHOLiC

28068
© Nami Sano, Enterbrain, Seven Seas Entertainment
Nami Sano
Manga creator
Haven't You Heard? I'm Sakamoto, Migi & Dali

tara
© 長谷川町子美術館
Takako Sasuga
Voice actress
Sazae-san, Dangonronpa

81618171_155226755776454_7970261044155121664_n
Image via Kenpachiro Satsuma's Facebook page
Kenpachiro Satsuma (real name Yasuaki Maeda)
Godzilla suit actor
1984 Godzilla film to the 1995 Godzilla vs. Destoroyah film

senda
Image via 81 Produce
Mitsuo Senda
Voice actor
Kingdom, Gon, Golgo 13

d594b7_9ee890f785254d38b8e7e84750aee312
Image via Peter Spellos' official website
© 2015 - Peter Spellos
Peter Spellos
Actor, voice actor
Transformers: Robots in Disguise, Digimon Adventure

screen-shot-2023-12-30-at-16.31.58.png
Image via Floyd Norman: An Animated Life's Twitter account
Leo D. Sullivan (Leo Sullivan)
Animator
1986 U.S. television series Transformers, Soul Train opening sequence

takahashi
One Fine Night ~60th Anniversary Live~ album cover
© 2023 Universal Music Group N.V.
Yukihiro Takahashi
Musician
Drummer and lead vocalist of the group Yellow Magic Orchestra (YMO)

secret-night-of-a-national-qualified-woman
© Hiroyuki Takizawa, Kaoru Hazuki, Houbunsha
Hiroyuki Takizawa
Manga creator
Female Announcer Nanase, Secret night of a national qualified woman

ss_ef90f93b95055c78ac77b36389e7be10be4160a7
Image via Steam
© SEGA, Sonic/Climax
Yoshitaka Tamaki
Game artist
Shining Force, Shining Tears

alice-band-shinji-tanimura
Image via Alice's website
Shinji Tanimura
Singer, songwriter
Theme songs for Turn A Gundam, Great Conquest: The Romance of Three Kingdoms

space-adventure-cobra
© BUICHI TERASAWA／ART TEKNIKA・TMS
Buichi Terasawa
Manga creator
Space Adventure Cobra, Goku - Midnight Eye

tezuka.png
Image via Toei
© TOEI COMPANY, LTD. All Rights Reserved.
Osamu Tezuka (no relation to the manga creator of the same name)
Toei Company Ltd. president and CEO

tsuchida
Image via Tsuruhime-ja!'s Twitter account
Yoshiko Tsuchida
Manga creator
Tsuruhime-ja!

hiroe
Image via Bang Zoom! Studios' Twitter account
Hiroe Tsukamoto
Producer
Samurai Champloo, Trigun, Serial Experiments Lain English dubs

s-20210514.jpg
Image via Clouds Over Goto: Nizo Yamamoto Art Museum
Nizo Yamamoto
Art director
Laputa: Castle in the Sky, Grave of the Fireflies, Princess Mononoke

A160-52
©1997 Hitoshi Yoshioka / Kadokawa Shoten / Tylor Project.
Hitoshi Yoshioka
Novelist
The Irresponsible Captain Tylor
