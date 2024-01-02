The Duke of Death and His Maid Anime's 3rd Season Premieres in April

The offiical website for the anime of Koharu Inoue 's The Duke of Death and His Maid ( Shinigami Bocchan to Kuro Maid ) manga announced on Tuesday that the third season will premiere in April. Staff from the second season will return to produce the new season at J.C.STAFF . Natsuki Hanae and Ayumi Mano will reprise their starring roles as the Duke of Death and Alice, respectively. The website unveiled a visual:

©イノウエ／小学館・死神坊ちゃんと黒メイド製作委員会

All 24 episodes from the first two seasons will stream online in Japan for free on NBCUniversal Anime/Music's YouTube channel until January 8.

©Inoue / Shogakukan, The Duke of Death and His Maid Project

The second season debuted on July 9, and ended on September 24. streamed the anime as it aired and also streamed an English dub

The staff of the anime describes the season:

“Kill anyone he touches”… A young noble boy, “Bocchan” was once bewitched.

He has always been rejected because of the curse but he has never been lonely.

He was supported by his maid Alice and an old butler Rob who has been taking care of Bocchan since he was little. Recently he made a witch friend and his rather distant relationship with his own family has improved a little. But he still can't figure it out because he has no clue how he lift the curse that will allow him to touch someone who he loves…

But finally, Bocchan and Alice start to figure out how to solve the situation and their destiny has moved dramatically. They can't touch each other even if 1they want to… the romance story between two begins now!

Natsuki Hanae and Ayumi Mano performed the opening theme song “Kimi to Revue.” Nasuo☆ performed the ending theme song “Hoshikuzu Requiem.”

The staff included:

The television anime's first season premiered in Japan in July 2021, and aired for 12 episodes. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

Inoue launched the manga on Shogakukan 's Sunday Webry web manga site in October 2017. The manga ended in May 2022, and Shogakukan published the 16th and final volume in July 2022. Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English.