The New Gate Isekai Anime's 1st Promo Video Unveils More Cast, April Debut

The official website for the television anime of Shinogi Kazanami 's light novel series The New Gate began streaming its first full promotional video for the anime on Thursday. The video reveals more cast members and the anime's April premiere date.

The new cast members include:

Shunya Hiruma as Wilhelm Avis



Image via The New Gate anime's website © 風波しのぎ・アルファポリス/THE NEW GATE製作委員会

Akiho Suzumoto as Millie



Image via The New Gate anime's website © 風波しのぎ・アルファポリス/THE NEW GATE製作委員会

Kaori Ishihara as Rashia Luzel



Image via The New Gate anime's website © 風波しのぎ・アルファポリス/THE NEW GATE製作委員会

Previously announced cast members include:

Kenshō Ono as Shin

© 風波しのぎ・アルファポリス/THE NEW GATE製作委員会

Asami Seto as Schnee Raizar

© 風波しのぎ・アルファポリス/THE NEW GATE製作委員会

Kaede Hondo as Tiera Lucent

© 風波しのぎ・アルファポリス/THE NEW GATE製作委員会

Mika Okasaki as Yuzuha

© 風波しのぎ・アルファポリス/THE NEW GATE製作委員会

The anime will premiere on Tokyo MX , MBS , and BS11 in April.

© 風波しのぎ・アルファポリス/THE NEW GATE製作委員会

film) is directing the anime atand) is in charge of the series scripts, and(animation director for) is designing the characters., andare composing the music. Mika Okasaki is performing the anime's ending theme song "Kanataboshi."

One Peace Books licensed the novels' manga adaptation and releases it digitally and physically. The company will release the 12th compiled book volume physically on February 6. One Peace Books describes the manga's first volume:

THE NEW GATE ―an online game transformed into a life-and-death struggle for its players. Thanks to the valiant efforts of Shin, the most powerful of them all, an end to the game and freedom for everyone seemed within reach. But just moments after Shin defeats the game's final boss, he finds himself bathed in an unknown light and transported some 500 years into the future of the in-game world. Thrown from a simple game gone wrong into a strange new land, one young swordsman of unrivalled strength is about to embark on a legendary journey!

AlphaPolis

AlphaPolis

Kazanami began serializing the original story on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" (Let's Become Novelists) website in 2013.began publishing the story in physical book volumes in December 2013, with art by Makai no Jūnin. In August 2016, Kazanami removed the story from Shōsetsuka ni Narō, andmade the story available on its website.published the 22nd novel volume on November 30.

Miwa launched the manga in November 2014 on AlphaPolis ' web manga site.