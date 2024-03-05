Hit-Point Reveals Neko Atsume 2 Sequel Game for Summer Release

Sequel to hit 2014 game

The official website for game developer Hit-Point's Neko Atsume franchise revealed on February 22 that Hit-Point is developing a new Neko Atsume 2 game, slated for release for iOS and Android devices this summer. The game will release with Japanese and English language, as well as other languages.

Image via Neko Atsume website © Hit-Point Co.,Ltd.

Hit-Point's original Neko Atsume: Kitty Collector smartphone cat-collecting game has been downloaded more than 19 million times worldwide since it debuted in October 2014.

The Neko Atsume no Ie (Neko Atsume's Home) live-action film based on Hit-Point's game opened in Japan in April 2017. Japan Society's Japan Cuts: Festival of New Japanese Film event in New York City screened the film in July 2017.

The Neko Atsume VR game launched for PlayStation 4 with PlayStation VR support in May 2018.

Source: Neko Atsume official website via Hachima Kikō