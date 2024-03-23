Shy Anime's Season 2 Video Highlights Ai Tennoji, Utsuro

2nd season premieres in July

Emotion began streaming a teaser trailer for the second season of the anime adaptation of Bukimi Miki 's SHY manga on Saturday. The video highlights the new characters Ai Tennoji and Utsuro using panels and art from the manga.

The new season will premiere in July on TV Tokyo and other networks.

The new cast members for the second season include:

Kotori Koiwai as Ai Tennoji

Hitomi Ueda as Utsuro

The first season debuted in Japan in October 2023. streamed the anime as it aired, and it is also streaming an English

Masaomi Andō ( Astra Lost in Space , Scum's Wish , School-Live! ) directed the series at studio 8-Bit ( Blue Lock , Encouragement of Climb ). Kōsaku Taniguchi was the assistant director, Yasuhiro Nakanishi wrote and oversaw the series scripts, Yūichi Tanaka was the main character designer, and Hinako Tsubakiyama composed the music. MindaRyn performs the opening theme song "Shiny Girl."

Yen Press is releasing the manga series in English, and it describes the story:

Earth was on the brink of a third World War when super-powered individuals came forth from each country around the globe, ending the conflict and ushering in a new era of relative peace. Among those heroes, Japan is represented by a timid young girl known as “Shy.” She may spend more time worrying about her own shortcomings than she does battling villains, but she'll show the world that despite it all she still has the heart of a hero!

Miki first published Shy in the Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine as a one-shot manga in January 2017, and then began serializing the manga in the same magazine in August 2019. The manga's 23rd compiled book volume shipped in Japan on February 7.