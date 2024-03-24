Mysterious Disappearances Anime Casts Naomi Ōzora, Masako Nozawa

Ōzora plays mermaid VTuber, Nozawa plays station attendant in anime premiering on April 10

The staff for the television anime of Nujima 's Mysterious Disappearances ( Kaii to Otome to Kamikakushi ) manga revealed on Sunday that Naomi Ōzora , and Masako Nozawa are joining the cast of the anime.

Ōzora plays Jormun Himeuo, a mermaid princess who is also a VTuber with over 800,000 followers:

©ぬじま・小学館/「怪異と乙女と神隠し」製作委員会

Nozawa plays an ekikakariin (station attendant) of Kisaragi Station:

©ぬじま・小学館/「怪異と乙女と神隠し」製作委員会

The anime stars:

The modern-day bizarre Romanesque story follows Sumireko Ogawa, an aspiring novelist who loves mysteries and works at a bookstore with a boy named Ren Adashino. They witness strange occurrences and attempt to solve mysteries.

Tomomi Mochizuki ( Battery the Animation , House of Five Leaves , Twin Spica ) is directing the anime at Zero-G , and is also in charge of the series scripts. Takuya Tani ( Muv-Luv Alternative , Kōkaku no Pandora ) is designing the characters.

Other staff includes:

Yuyu performs the opening song "Hazard Symbol," and Nonoka Ōbuchi performs the ending theme song "Shuku Somete Shinzō" (Scarlet-Dyed Heart).

The anime will premiere on April 10 on the AT-X channel at 10:30 p.m. JST, then on Tokyo MX and BS NTV at 24:00 JST (effectively, April 11 at 12 midnight JST).

Nujima launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Yawaraka Spirits web manga site in October 2019. Shogakukan will publish the manga's seventh compiled book volume on March 29.

Source: E-mail correspondence