Elevator Orite Hidari: Five to Nine Next Door Spinoff Manga Ends in Next Chapter

Spinoff manga launched in 2020

Image via Amazon © Miki Aihara, Shogakukan

Elevator Orite Hidari: Five to Nine Next Door

Manga creatorrevealed on Tuesday that the(Left When You Get Off the Elevator: Five to Nine Next Door) spinoff manga will end with its next chapter.

Aihara launched the spinoff manga in Shogakukan 's &Flower magazine in September 2020. The serialization launched in Shogakukan 's Cheese! magazine in October 2020. Shogakukan published the manga's second compiled book volume in October 2022. The manga centers on the new but struggling 28-year-old manager of a share house.

The original From Five to Nine manga centers on Junko Sakuraba, a 27-year-old lecturer at an English conversation school who has no boyfriend. Her parents set up a marriage interview for her with a man who turns out to be a Buddhist monk. However, Junko has no intention of becoming a temple wife, so she refuses to do the interview. Soon afterward, the man signs up to become her private student.

Aihara ( Honey Hunt , Hot Gimmick , Tokyo Boys & Girls ) launched the series in Cheese! in January 2010 after publishing a one-shot in 2009, and ended it in March 2020. Shogakukan published the manga's 16th and final compiled book volume in April 2020.

The manga inspired a live-action television series adaptation in 2015.

Viz Media released Hot Gimmick , Honey Hunt , and Tokyo Boys & Girls in North America. Hot Gimmick inspired a live-action film that opened in Japanese theaters in June 2019. Aihara launched a spinoff to Honey Hunt on December 22.