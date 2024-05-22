Why Nobody Remembers My World? Anime Streams 3rd Character Video

The official website for the television anime of writer Kei Sazane and illustrator neco 's Naze Boku no Sekai o Dare mo Oboeteinai no ka? ( Why nobody remembers my world? ) novels revealed the anime's third character video featuring Jeanne, voiced by Haruka Shiraishi , on Wednesday.

The anime's website started streaming the second character video on May 15. The video features Ashran and Saki, voiced by Seiichirō Yamashita and Sayumi Suzushiro , respectively.

The anime stars:

Shōya Chiba as Kai

as Kai Kana Ichinose as Rinne

as Rinne Haruka Shiraishi as Jeanne

as Jeanne Seiichirō Yamashita as Ashran

as Ashran Sayumi Suzushiro as Saki

as Saki Lynn as Farin

as Farin Hana Hishikawa as Reiren

The anime will premiere on Tokyo MX , BS Asahi , Kansai TV , and other channels in July.

The anime will have an advance screening on June 16 at the Grand Cinema Sunshine in Ikebukuro, Tokyo.

Tatsuma Minamikawa ( Fire Force TV 2 , Wave, Listen to Me! ) is directing the anime at project No.9 . Satoru Sugizawa ( Love After World Domination ) is overseeing the series scripts, and Hiromi Kato ( Goblin Slayer II , A Returner's Magic Should Be Special ) is adapting neco 's original character designs for animation.

Additional staff includes:

Kadokawa published the novel series' first volume in July 2017, and the ninth and final volume in August 2020.

Arikan launched the manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Alive magazine in February 2018. BookWalker Global is releasing the manga in English under the title Why Does Nobody Remember Me in This World? , and it describes the story:

War between the five races on earth - the humans, the "Demonic Race", the "Wild God Race", the "Spirit Race" and the "Phantom Beast Race"- has ended in the victory of humans.

It is said that "Prophet Sid" had sealed the other four races in the black pyramid now called "Crypts".

Kai's job is to watch the crypts and make sure that there is no change. He is also training to save humans when the other races break the seal and come back to this world.

The crypts looked quiet today...but after Kai felt the world bending in front of his eye...everything changed.

"World Rebirth" was activated...!!

Now Kai is in a totally different world where no one knows him. But he remembers everyone!

Sazane's Kami wa Game ni Ueteiru ( God's Game We Play or literally, God is Hungry for Games) light novel series is also inspiring a television anime adaptation, which debuted on April 1.

Additionally, the second season for the television anime of Sazane and Ao Nekonabe 's Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World ( Kimi to Boku no Saigo no Senjō, Arui wa Sekai ga Hajimaru Seisen ) light novel series will also premiere in July, after a delay. The first season premiered in October 2020.

In commemoration of three works by Sazane having anime adaptations this year, Kadokawa and Happinet are hosting a special collaboration campaign that will include prize giveaways on social media.

